On Thursday, 8 January 2026, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: South Africa alumna Liz Prins publicly criticised Angel Ndlela for mocking Christall Kay

Angel Ndlela trended on X (Twitter) after criticising Christall Kay’s living situation and romantic relationships during a recent episode of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa

Celebrities and ordinary South Africans rallied behind Christall Kay in the comments on Instagram and X

The Real Housewives of Gqeberha (RHOG) and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: South Africa alumna Liz Prins sparked reactions after blasting The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa Season 2 star Angel Ndlela for mocking co-star Christall Kay.

Angel Ndlela dominated social media trending charts, particularly on X (Twitter), after lashing out at co-star Christall Kay, criticising her living situation and romantic relationships during the latest episode of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa Season 2.

As South Africans criticised Angel Ndlela, Liz Prins joined the chat in the comments under a The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa Season 2 episode teaser shared by Showmax on its official Instagram account.

What did Liz Prins say after Angel Ndlela mocked Christall Kay?

On Thursday, 8 January 2026, Liz Prins called out Showmax for allowing bullying on its shows, something that the streaming giant has previously been criticised for. The comment read:

“I have not commented on the show yet as I am in USA on vacation, I see clips of it on my socials, firstly this UGT Africa is extremely disturbing to watch, the way the girls all rallied together to bully Christall, was appalling @goatoriginals.tv this was not fun to watch, yes, on my season I thought was a bit cookoo but it was all fun, we all understood her, @showmaxonline to constantly show women bully women is not entertaining television.”

In the comments, Liz Prins also highlighted that Angel Ndlela did not have the right to mock Christall Kay’s living situation, given hers. The comment read:

“@ladydu_sa it’s so ironic she said that, because in July, 2025, she got keys to her first home, a two-bedroom house. 🏡 People in glass houses should not throw stones. I can’t insert her pic of her house here, but feel free to go look on her page. 💥”

See screenshots of Liz Prins’ comments, which were shared on X (Twitter) by a user with the handle @siinqobile_d, below:

What did South Africans say about Angel Ndlela's comments?

On Instagram, celebrities and ordinary South Africans rallied against Angel Ndlela, with some calling for the show to be pulled off air.

Here are some of the comments:

ladydu_sa asked:

“A person moving from a mansion to a 2-bedroom apartment is weaponised 💔💔💔💔 what is it supposed to embarrass her?”

Laphiimari questioned:

“How do we cancel Angel?”

keitu.m_ suggested:

“A petition to cancel this show! The humiliation and embarrassment of Christall? Her kids? Imagine us viewers watching this and finding it heartbreaking. What about the kids and her family? Yoh haowa! 😔😔”

