Angel Ndlela has sparked social media backlash following a controversial outburst during the latest episode of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Africa

The reality TV star is under fire for her behaviour toward co-star Christal Kay, after a heated confrontation saw Ndlela lashing out in a manner many viewers deemed unacceptable

Public sentiment has shifted heavily in favour of Christal Kay, with audiences condemning Ndlela’s disruptive behaviour and calling for greater accountability on the show

Angel Ndlela trended for all the wrong reasons after a snippet of ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Africa' was aired. Images: angel_ndlela, christallkay

The tropical backdrop of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Africa has been eclipsed by a storm of controversy, as Angel Ndlela finds herself at the centre of viral criticism following a series of aggressive confrontations with her castmates.

During the latest episode of the newly launched show, the businesswoman and former Real Housewives of Durban star lashed out at co-star Christal Kay, criticising her living situation and romantic relationships.

In the presence of other castmates, Angel, who previously had a fallout with Jojo Robinson, can be heard criticising Christal's downgrade from a mansion to a two-bedroom apartment. Adding fuel to the fire, she further accused Christal of engaging in extramarital affairs.

"You're a nutcrack that goes around speaking nonsense all the time, and sleeping with married men."

A snippet of Christal's confrontation with Princess Jecoco further raised tension among viewers, in which the Real Housewives of Abuja star threatened to slap her castmate and hurled colourful insults at her.

Angel Ndlela lashed out at Christal Kay on ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Africa’ and accused her of engaging in extramarital affairs. Images: angel_ndlela, christallkay

In the cutaways, Christal describes the behaviour as "toxic" and "unhealthy" during her diary session, and she was not alone.

The online community erupted in harsh criticism towards Angel, who is famous for her sharp tongue and spicy clapbacks. Many questioned her "distasteful" behaviour and her appearance on the show despite not being a housewife.

Instead of directly addressing the growing tension on the show, Christal used the videos from content creators defending her as a digital shield, letting the court of public opinion speak on her behalf while she maintained a dignified silence.

The new episode of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Africa premieres on Friday, 9 January 2026, on Showmax, and fans are eager to see how Christal navigates the ongoing hostility after becoming the unexpected focal point of the season's most heated rivalries.

Watch Angel Ndlela and Christal Kay's argument below.

Viewers react to Angel Ndlela and Christal Kay's confrontation

Angel’s volatile behaviour has sparked a tidal wave of online backlash, with audiences unified in their criticism of her actions during the latest episode.

Singer Lady Du was shocked:

"A person moving from a mansion to a 2-bedroom apartment is weaponised. Was it supposed to embarrass her?"

Reality TV star Eva Modia said:

"This is very disturbing to watch! @showmaxonline, noooo."

thelizprins called out Showmax:

"I have not commented on the show yet, as I am in the USA on vacation, I see clips of it on my socials. Firstly, this UGT Africa is extremely disturbing to watch. The way the girls all rallied together to bully Christal was appalling. @goatoriginals.tv, this was not fun to watch."

The online community criticised Angel Ndlela for her behaviour on ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Africa.’ Image: angel_ndlela

missKAM_ posted:

"Mind you, she’s the last person to talk about mansions and what other people have or haven’t achieved."

MickyMthethwa suggested:

"At what point will Angel, Princess, Annie and Mariam reflect that their behaviour is disgusting?"

faranani.n referenced Minnie Ntuli's saga with Londie London:

"Angel and Minnie? It now makes sense how they are friends!"

boyakajuta wrote:

"Angel has never had class nor the refinement of being a wife/ mother, and she has no business being on the Real Housewives franchise."

