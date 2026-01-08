Former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane wrote an emotional open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, pleading for better protection for witnesses following the assassination of Marius van der Merwe, known as Witness D

In the letter, she expressed fear for her own life as a potential state witness in her ex-boyfriend Vusi "Cat" Matlala's attempted murder case, and criticised the lack of response to previous pleas

Tebogo highlighted how fear has become normal in South Africa, separating families and silencing truth-tellers, while urging decisive action to restore safety and accountability

Mzansi actress and podcaster Tebogo Thobejane has turned to President Cyril Ramaphosa with a heartfelt plea amid rising concerns about witness killings.

The former Muvhango star, who has been living abroad since surviving an assassination attempt in 2023, penned the letter on 16 December 2025, her birthday, while separated from her family and home.

The letter was prompted by the murder of Marius van der Merwe (Witness D) at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Van der Merwe was shot dead outside his Brakpan home shortly after testifying about alleged corruption, murder cover-ups, and police involvement in Ekurhuleni's Metropolitan Police Department.

His death in front of his wife and children sent shockwaves through the country, amplifying fears for those who speak out.

The letter details pain and frustration

In the powerful message, Tebogo wrote:

"Mr President, I know this letter will make people uncomfortable, but discomfort is nothing compared to what many of us are living with."

She recounted previous unanswered letters following incidents involving other witnesses like Marais and Babita, stressing the pattern of targeted killings.

She emphasised her own situation as a key potential witness against ex-boyfriend Vusi "Cat" Matlala in an attempted murder case linked to broader criminal allegations.

She stated:

"I want to come home. Many of us do, but we cannot return to a place where safety feels optional."

The actress criticised the system:

"I've written to you before, more than once, and I have not received a response... This is not only about crime. It's about administration, accountability and protection. It's about citizens who cannot attend funerals, birthdays or sit safely with their families because fear has become normal."

She questioned leadership:

"Mr President, what must happen before decisive action is taken? When does concern become intervention?"

Background on Tebogo's safety fears

Tebogo has lived in exile due to threats tied to her testimony against Matlala and others accused of money laundering, corruption, and attempted murder.

She rejected state witness protection earlier, citing distrust in the system that might involve the same corrupt elements implicated in cases like hers.

Her letter echoes her past reactions to Witness D's death in December 2025, where she called the system "broken" and mourned the loss on social media.

