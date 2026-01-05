South African club hostess Tebogo Thobejane recently opened up about her new boundaries for 2026

The star shared an Instagram story where she explained what her plans are for this new year

Thobejane has been trending a lot this past year regarding her former relationship with Cat Matlala

We've stepped into the new year, and the popular club hostess and influencer Tebogo Thobejane recently shared with her fans and followers her New Year's resolution, as every celebrity has done.

On Sunday, 4 January 2026, the former Muvhango actress, who previously shared a proud moment of her son hosting the popular American streamer, IShowSpeed, decided to write about what she looks forward to doing this year and what she will be setting boundaries and also mentioned that she doesn't want to be associated with Cat Matlala and other people from her past.

Thobejane further mentioned that people should stop treating her life like a Netflix series and that they should respectfully stay out of it.

"Some of you treat my life like a Netflix series, but this is my real life. New year, new boundaries. Any comments about that case - and I keep scrolling. I've moved on, and my life doesn't revolve around anyone from my past.

"I'm focused on growth, peace, and building a future for me and my child. This isn't entertainment for me. Respect that, or respectfully stay out of it," she wrote.

Tebogo Thobejane reacts to Witness D's murder in Madlanga Commission

In December 2025, the popular actress previously shared her reaction after she heard about Witness D's murder in the Madlanga Commission.

In a series of Instagram stories, Thobejane, a survivor of an assassination attempt in 2023, mourned the death of Witness D. She lamented the flaws in South Africa’s justice system and criticised why millions were spent on the Madlanga Commission instead of protecting witnesses.

“My heart is broken. There are so many flaws in this system that it has become painful to watch. Millions are being poured into commissions while the people who have suffered under these criminals are left unprotected. Witness D’s death showed us everything we needed to know,” Tebogo Thobejane said.

She further wrote:

"The justice system does not care about ordinary citizens. Those inside the commission sit behind protected walls. We are the ones who bleed, bury, and fear for our lives. And somehow, we are told to stay calm and stop ‘venting.’”

Thobejane then questioned why those in power do nothing to protect people targeted by the alleged Big Five Criminal Cartel.

