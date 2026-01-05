South African actress and socialite Tebogo Thobejane shared a proud mom moment after her son Botlhale hosted global YouTube and Twitch star IShowspeed during his South African leg

The high-energy American streamer visited Mzansi as part of his ambitious 28-day "Speed Does Africa" tour, covering around 20 countries across the continent

Fans and followers flooded the comments with praise for young Botlhale, admiring his creativity, maturity and the way he stepped up to represent South Africa

Tebogo Thobejane had a proud mom moment as her son hosted U.S. Streamer IShowSpeed. Image: Tebogo Thobejane

Source: Instagram

Mzansi actress and media personality Tebogo Thobejane couldn't hide her joy as she reflected on her son Botlhale's impressive hosting gig.

The young man took charge of welcoming and guiding controversial U.S. streamer IShowspeed (real name Darren Watkins Jr.) during his whirlwind stop in South Africa.

Thobejane, who once inspired fans about starting over, shared the heartfelt moment on Instagram, explaining why she handed the reins to her son.

She wrote in the caption:

"Because iShowSpeed is a young man himself, we knew that hosting him meant the creative direction had to come from a young mind, too."

She added:

"I am incredibly proud of my son for pulling this together and showing us that when opportunity presents itself, you rise with integrity and dignity."

Thobejane, whose curves recently sparked confusion online, went on to thank South Africa for the warm welcome Speed received and gave a shout-out to @darealclickclak for the chance.

She added an empowering message:

"Trust me, this boy is about to be a big thing. Where you come from or what people think about you does not define your future."

See her post below:

Fans shower Botlhale with love

Thobejane's post quickly drew a wave of admiration online.

Followers praised Botlhale for his maturity and professionalism, with comments calling him a rising star and thanking his mom for raising such a grounded young man.

Many echoed her words about opportunity and integrity, turning the moment into an inspiring story of youth empowerment.

@_pepouir commented:

"So proud of you, chom. You are doing a great job raising Tufs🔥❤️."

Another user, @jeancharles_beautifil, said:

"Big up, mamma. Your son is a star. I love his maturity. One can tell he's well travelled and I love that he is so calm."

@therealqmore shared:

"Someone on tiktok asked who this young man representing us so well was. He did exceptionally great."

@ms_knox2 wrote:

"What a well-raised boy! He was level-headed the entire time. No jumping, no screaming, just chilled. He is used to this life. You are doing a great job, Tebogo."

Another user, @nhlapomangaliso, said:

"I'm proud of you and your son. Much love and respect 🙏 ❤."

@_miss_zahmakhanya gave Thobejane her flowers, commenting:

"I love the way you support your son. Well done, Botlhale."

IShowspeed's massive Africa adventure

The streamer kicked off his "Speed Does Africa" tour late December 2025, livestreaming his journey through roughly 20 countries in just 28 days.

South Africa became one of the standout stops, where he explored local life, tried traditional foods, got a fresh haircut, and even joined casual rugby games.

His high-energy style and genuine reactions helped challenge stereotypes, with many noting how comfortable he felt in black-majority spaces.

IShowSpeed explored the South African local life. Image: IShowSpeed

Source: Youtube

IShowSpeed reacts to the Xhosa language

Briefly News reported that Speed reacted dramatically to an isiXhosa click during his tour of a Cape Town township.

The publication reported that the livestreamer got the fright of his life when a Xhosa man uttered one of the isiXhosa clicks. While some found his reaction comical, others saw it as him being over the top.

Source: Briefly News