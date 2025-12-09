Tebogo Thobejane shared an inspirational message on her IG account

South African actress and socialite Tebogo Thobejane impressed fans online after sharing a motivational talk laced travel vlog.

The former Muvhango actress, who played Belinda in the now-defunct soapie, shared a video on Instagram in which she inspired viewers by telling them that they could always reinvent themselves.

Thobejane, who showed off a Chanel handbag costing over R100k at one point, captioned her video:

"Sometimes, life pushes you into a corner you never imagined, and you have to pick yourself up, piece by piece."

The caption set up the tone for the video, which showed the socialite's glamourous lifestyle amid luxury cars, and, one could also say, a luxurious body, too.

Tebogo Thobejane flaunts her stunning body

In the video, Thobejane seemed to be showcasing her enhanced figure as she moved towards a Tesla cybertruck.

The actress can also be seen in a purple dress, turning 360 degrees in a slower motion as she shows off her curves.

No stranger to taking pride in her body, Thobejane previously made headlines for the same tendency when she flaunted her curves in a viral video.

Fans engage with Tebogo Thobejane's video

IG users flooded the comments section to show love to Thobejane and express their admiration of her message.

@_palesahm commented:

"This is such a beautiful message! A lot of women needed to hear this."

@radebepertunia left a reassuring message, writing:

"Congratulations are in order, my dear. You deserve every little and big thing that’s happening right now in your life. Soar in strength, my lady."

@mademoiselle__ said:

"Tebogo, I once saw you at The Saxon some time ago. I casually said hi and you were so beautiful and so pleasant. I am proud of you."

@_a.m.a.r.u observed:

"You are in your motivational speaker era. Slay!"

@le_sediim pat her on the should, commenting:

"I love that she’s so well spoken. Many of these influencers can’t even articulate themselves."

@mbu.sani resonated with the message, stating:

"I need me a new me. So many things have been said about me."

@fab_wonder praised the Thobejane's current phase in life, saying:

"Oh, sweetheart 😍😍😍. I love this journey for you."

Another user, @siyabonga_pat, took a different route, asking a rather serious question. He wrote:

"Usebenzaphi [where do you work?] I ask so that, at least, these kids who look up to you don’t follow wind and think you can travel the world with no income."

The user's comment comes amid a trend that keeps resurfacing online.

The trend is persistence in demanding to know exactly what 'influencers' or 'socialites' do for a living.

This is in a bid to avoid leading impressionable minds astray, causing them to think life is just about being online and money automatically coming in.

