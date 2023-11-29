Actress Tebogo Thobejane was spotted overseas rubbing shoulders with American rapper Lil Durk

The former Muvhango actress shared a picture of herself and the rapper on her Instagram stories

The star also mentioned that she loves networking, that Lil Durk is a friendly guy, and that she told him about Konka

Actress Tebogo Thobejane hangs out with American rapper Lil Durk. Image: @lildurk, @tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

After surviving an attempted shooting returning from Paris, Tebogo Thobejane recently shared on her Instagram stories that she was rubbing shoulders with one of American rappers.

Tebogo Thobejane hangs out with Lil Durk

The former Muvhango actress, who allegedly left Mzansi after feeling unsafe, was spotted hanging out with Lil Durk overseas. The star shared a pic of herself and the rapper, mentioning that she loved networking with the Broadway Girls hitmaker as he was very friendly. Tebogo also mentioned that she told the star about Konka.

She wrote:

"I love networking. What a great and friendly guy, very refreshing, @lildurk. I told him about Konka."

News and gossip page MDNews also reshared Thobejane's post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

See the post below:

Netizens said it looked more like asking for a picture than hanging out

Shortly after MDNews also reposted her Instagram story, social media users didn't buy her comment of saying she was networking with the rapper but it rather looked like she asked for a pic. See some of the remarks below:

@Kzn_Bhutiza questioned:

"Hangs or took a picture?"

@Mayo6Tee wrote:

"She said Networking lol."

@BabonkeL said:

"Our focus is on rand manipulation and racism, not slay queens who ask rappers for pictures."

@Mistow_ asked:

"Konka out of all things?"

@Emkay_Afrika responded:

"They are not hanging out. She just asked for a picture."

@EazyDes replied:

"Looks more like she asked for a pic than hanging out."

@bohlokoa711 mentioned:

"Does it look like they were hanging out to you?"

@Khumology said:

"More like she asked for a picture."

Lerato Kganyago accuses Tebogo Thobejane of taking her hubby

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Lerato Kganyago accused Tebogo Thobejane of being a home wrecker. The Metro FM presenter claimed the club owner and media personality took her hubby, Thami Ndlala.

In a video, the TV presenter blamed Tebogo for all the problems in her marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News