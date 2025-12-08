Global site navigation

Nota Baloyi Roasted After Sharing a Thirst Trap: “Now I See Why Berita Ran Away”
Celebrities

Nota Baloyi Roasted After Sharing a Thirst Trap: “Now I See Why Berita Ran Away”

by  Mbali Tebele
3 min read
  • South African controversial star Nota Baloyi recently shared a thirst trap picture on social media
  • The music executive had many netizens gunning for him after the picture went viral
  • The daring photo garnered many likes and views, and also received many reviews from internet users

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

Netizens roasted Nota for sharing a thirst trap
Nota Baloyi shared a new picture that had fans talking. Image: @lavidanota
Source: Instagram

Bathong, Nota Baloyi, had many netizens awe with the recent picture he posted on social media, which quickly went viral among his followers.

On Monday, 8 December 2025, the controversial music executive who was ordered to publicly apologise to DJ Black Coffee following a legal battle over defamatory statements he made about the star, shared a thirst trap online.

However, Baloyi isn't the only star who has shared a thirst trap before, as in December 2025, the influencer, Cindy Makhathini, who is popularly known for her thirst traps, flaunted her assets in a viral swimming pool clip.

Read also

"God took his time": Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s brother’s thirst trap has ladies in a frenzy

See Nota's thirst trap below:

DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!

SA drags Nota Baloyi

Shortly after the star posted the picture on his social media page, many netizens couldn't help but roast him for the thirst trap; others flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Bas_quit said:

"Now I see why Berita ran away."

@Muvenda_435 wrote:

"At first I thought it Matchsticks kanti it’s you Lord Nota, Olla nwana mani it’s hot."

@GGGG246081 commented:

"Nota knew at only the age of 4 years old that he would pose by a swimming pool."

@couldthatbegio responded:

"Watching someone get roasted for the exact same thing I have, yoh."
Netizens reacted to Nota Baloyi's thirst trap
Nota Baloyi shared a thirst trap on social media. Image: @lavidanota
Source: Instagram

A look at other celebs who shared thirst traps

Read also

Video: A look at Siya Kolisi spending quality time with his son

Nota Baloyi comments on Ramaphosa's wife and marriage

Briefly News previously reported that controversial podcast host Nota Baloyi is trending for the wrong reasons again. Nota Baloyi sparked outrage after weighing in on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s marriage and insulting his wife, Dr Tshepo Motsepe.

The former music executive has a reputation for using his platforms to air his views, which often land him in legal trouble. He shared thoughts on President Ramaphosa’s marriage. Taking to his X account on 24 July 2025, Nota Baloyi posted about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s marriage and his wife, Dr Tshepo Motsepe. Nota Baloyi got personal with Ramaphosa and made some demeaning suggestions about the President’s marriage.

ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Mbali Tebele avatar

Mbali Tebele (Entertainment Editor) Mbali Tebele is a senior entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2023) with eight years of experience. She is a Journalism graduate from IIE Rosebank College (2018). She started her career in 2018 as a news writer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Nota Baloyi
Hot:
Identity card Sophia jurksztowicz Joy philbin Jamie hector Albert ezerzer