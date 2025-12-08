South African controversial star Nota Baloyi recently shared a thirst trap picture on social media

The music executive had many netizens gunning for him after the picture went viral

The daring photo garnered many likes and views, and also received many reviews from internet users

Bathong, Nota Baloyi, had many netizens awe with the recent picture he posted on social media, which quickly went viral among his followers.

On Monday, 8 December 2025, the controversial music executive who was ordered to publicly apologise to DJ Black Coffee following a legal battle over defamatory statements he made about the star, shared a thirst trap online.

However, Baloyi isn't the only star who has shared a thirst trap before, as in December 2025, the influencer, Cindy Makhathini, who is popularly known for her thirst traps, flaunted her assets in a viral swimming pool clip.

See Nota's thirst trap below:

SA drags Nota Baloyi

Shortly after the star posted the picture on his social media page, many netizens couldn't help but roast him for the thirst trap; others flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Bas_quit said:

"Now I see why Berita ran away."

@Muvenda_435 wrote:

"At first I thought it Matchsticks kanti it’s you Lord Nota, Olla nwana mani it’s hot."

@GGGG246081 commented:

"Nota knew at only the age of 4 years old that he would pose by a swimming pool."

@couldthatbegio responded:

"Watching someone get roasted for the exact same thing I have, yoh."

A look at other celebs who shared thirst traps

