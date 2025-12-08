Nota Baloyi Roasted After Sharing a Thirst Trap: “Now I See Why Berita Ran Away”
- South African controversial star Nota Baloyi recently shared a thirst trap picture on social media
- The music executive had many netizens gunning for him after the picture went viral
- The daring photo garnered many likes and views, and also received many reviews from internet users
Bathong, Nota Baloyi, had many netizens awe with the recent picture he posted on social media, which quickly went viral among his followers.
On Monday, 8 December 2025, the controversial music executive who was ordered to publicly apologise to DJ Black Coffee following a legal battle over defamatory statements he made about the star, shared a thirst trap online.
However, Baloyi isn't the only star who has shared a thirst trap before, as in December 2025, the influencer, Cindy Makhathini, who is popularly known for her thirst traps, flaunted her assets in a viral swimming pool clip.
See Nota's thirst trap below:
SA drags Nota Baloyi
Shortly after the star posted the picture on his social media page, many netizens couldn't help but roast him for the thirst trap; others flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:
@Bas_quit said:
"Now I see why Berita ran away."
@Muvenda_435 wrote:
"At first I thought it Matchsticks kanti it’s you Lord Nota, Olla nwana mani it’s hot."
@GGGG246081 commented:
"Nota knew at only the age of 4 years old that he would pose by a swimming pool."
@couldthatbegio responded:
"Watching someone get roasted for the exact same thing I have, yoh."
A look at other celebs who shared thirst traps
- In May 2025, the popular actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa had fans gushing over her thirst trap, which went viral on social media.
- In August 2025, the popular veteran radio personality Penny Lebyane was slammed on social media after she shared a saucy picture of herself.
- Amapiano artist Nkosazana Daughter showed off her skin and body, wearing an animal print look. The Keneilwe singer shared a thirst-trap video, which garnered many likes and views.
- Talented actress Buhle Samuels broke the internet after sharing provocative pictures in red lingerie on Wednesday, 23 July 2025.
- Influencer Cyan Boujee unleashed a sultry selfie in a curve-hugging grey tracksuit, igniting 121k views and 1.5k likes on MDN News' viral X page. Many netizens shared their reactions about it.
