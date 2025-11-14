Influencer Cyan Boujee unleashed a sultry selfie in a curve-hugging grey tracksuit, igniting 121k views and 1.5k likes on MDN News' viral X post within hours

Fresh off her second platform purge for alleged violations, the 24-year-old DJ Honour Zuma flexed her resilience, turning social shade into spotlight with body-positive poses

Trolls hurled vomit emojis, as Boujee's latest flex reignited debates on her Russian promo fallout and slay queen status

Cyan Boujee's hot selfie had X users talking. Image: cyan.boujee24. Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee served looks that stopped scrolls dead. The November 13 X post from MDN News, captioned simply "Cyan Boujee looking absolutely stunning," exploded with a mirror selfie of the influencer in a sleek grey zip-up tracksuit that left little to the imagination.

Pouting playfully against a chic living room backdrop, the 25-year-old Honour Zuma, who got into trouble after endorsing a Russian programme, owned the selfie, her braids cascading like a crown.

Clocking 121k views, 1.5k likes, and 228 replies by November 14, this was the digital detox she needed after TikTok's double banhammer.

The come-up and controversy of Cyan Boujee

Born in 2001 in uMlazi, Durban, Boujee burst onto the scene in 2021 as a DJ spinning amapiano fire at spots like Taboo and Base Nightclub, but her real claim to fame was social media, where she amassed 1.2 million Instagram followers and nearly 400k on TikTok before the latest lockdown.

Her brand is an unfiltered slay from twerk tutorials that racked millions of views to "soft life" vlogs flaunting Birkins and Benz rides. But 2025 has been a rollercoaster. In August, she sparked fury by hyping Russia's Alabuga Start program that promised women R50k monthly gigs in Tatarstan, only for it to unravel as a suspected human trafficking front.

Videos of her jetting to Moscow for "job ads" drew BBC scrutiny and influencer backlash, with some of her peers calling it "tone-deaf".

She apologised tearfully on IG Live:

"I was misled... My heart is in the right place."

But the damage stuck, fueling bans and boycotts.

Fans comment with mixed reactions

@Snee_G was impressed:

"The face, yho!"

@Ndaba_2025 shut it down with:

"Nonsense!"

@ta_marah7 commented with a shade:

"It's all plastic."

@peterbroggs opted for a lone vomit emoji, echoing the purists who brand Cyan Boujee as "overexposed."

@_kylendawo shaded slyly:

"We all know what actually looks absolutely stunning."

Users @Moshe_Meso and @Professor117496 kept it visual: one with a zoomed-in thirst trap, the other a looping gif of wide-eyed awe.

@Bother_718 did not feel any of it, commenting:

"Nah, fam."

Cyan Boujee's latest selfie got mixed reactions on X. Image: cyan.boujee24. Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee remains loved by her fans

Amid the biggest scandal she has publicly faced, as well as criticisms on social media, Cyan Boujee is beloved and has a steady fanbase. Fans showed her equal love when she appeared makeup free, a rarity among celebrities like herself.

Briefly News reported at the time that in the comments section, social media users praised Cyan Boujee’s natural beauty.

