Zola Nombona shared her ecstatic news on X, confirming her highly anticipated debut on Netflix South Africa with a simple yet powerful "Pinch me!" post that racked up thousands of likes in hours

The award-winning actress joined the star-studded cast of the romantic comedy franchise's latest installment, How to Ruin Love: The Lobola , set to premiere on December 19, 2025

Fans flooded her timeline with heartfelt congratulations, hailing the move as "long overdue" and celebrating her undeniable talent and beauty in a wave of supportive replies

Zola Nombona has confirmed she will debut on a Netflix show.

Source: Instagram

In a moment that's got Mzansi buzzing, Zola Nombona, the Eastern Cape-born powerhouse who's been lighting up screens since her breakout role as the street-smart Shado, a fictional character in SABC1's Intersexions back in 2013, finally stepped into the global spotlight she so richly deserves.

Nombona, who recently served looks in Brazil, took to X to confirm her Netflix debut, quoting entertainment guru Phil Mphela's casting scoop and captioning it with pure joy:

"Pinch me! My @NetflixSA debut."

The post exploded with over 2,900 likes, 150 reposts, and nearly 70,000 views within hours, proving once again why Nombona, who previously got roasted online, remains a fan favourite.

The full post is below:

Netizens roast the industry

Scrolling through the replies to Zola's post feels like a virtual braai of support, with Mzansi netizens roasting the industry for sleeping on her while showering her in praise. Sports broadcaster Sinaye Kotobe led the charge:

"Congratulations, Zola! Major win."

Beauty compliments poured in thick and fast, with freelancer @jose_United88 gushing:

"Do you have any idea how beautiful you are, sis?"

Influencer Asisipho Burwana added:

"Oh, we will be watching!"

One fan, @Nzaloyelanga_, nailed the sentiment echoing across timelines:

"It's about time."

Another one, @LisileM, lamented:

"Oh, they have been sleeping on you."

Even the cheeky ones landed laughs. Menzi Khumalo quipped:

"Whuuu nina, after celebrating and doing rituals ka Halloween y'all, boom, get gigs."

The comment tied into Zola's recent spooky season vibes.

And for the romantics, @sinethembabe summed it up perfectly:

"Not only are you gorgeous, you’re literally the best at what you do! Congratulations."

Zola's beginnings in the entertainment industry

Nombona’s ascent in South African entertainment began in 2013 when she landed the breakout role of Shado, a street-smart sex worker, in SABC1’s acclaimed drama series Intersexions. The performance earned her immediate recognition and her first South African Film and Television Award (SAFTA) nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama.

She quickly followed with lead roles in high-profile productions, including Naledi in Lockdown (2017–2020), where her portrayal of a resilient inmate navigating prison politics garnered two more SAFTA nods, and Noxolo in The River (2020–2022), cementing her reputation for layered, emotionally charged characters.

Zola Nombona played leading roles in prominent productions.

Source: Instagram

Beyond acting

Nombona has proven that she has other talents outside of acting. Briefly News previously reported that the actress ventured into something completely different from acting with a fellow actress.

At the time, netizens took online showing support for the duo.

