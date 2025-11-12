Tyla’s Tokyo Triumph: Sold-out Show Sparks SA Pride and Social Media Frenzy
- South African sensation Tyla sold out her first headline concert at Tokyo's Ariake Arena, captivating 15,000 fans with her We Wanna Party Asia Tour kickoff
- Radio host Sizwe Dhlomo's quote tweet of Tyla's post ignited X, with users playfully roasting him for skipping "pretty" in "pretty girl from Joburg"
- Fans flooded socials with love, hailing Tyla as SA's unstoppable export amid her Grammy-winning rise
In a dazzling display of African excellence, Grammy-winning artist Tyla Laura Seethal has once again proven why she's the heartbeat of global pop. On November 11, 2025, the 23-year-old Johannesburg native headlined a sold-out show at Tokyo's iconic Ariake Arena, marking a historic milestone in her burgeoning career.
With 15,000 fervent fans chanting her name under neon lights, Tyla delivered an electrifying set packed with hits like Water, Jump, and fresh tracks from her sophomore album. The concert, the explosive opener to her We Wanna Party Asia Tour, was not just a performance but a cultural takeover, blending amapiano grooves with J-pop energy in a city that's rarely seen such unfiltered SA flair.
Tyla, who recently introduced the Chanel TikTok dance challenge, could not contain her shock and joy. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, "Just did a sold out headline show in Tokyo. Like, everyone paid to see me." See Tyla's post below:
But leave it to South African social media to turn triumph into comedy gold. Sizwe Dhlomo, who recently applauded the EFF for a donation, responded quoting Tyla's post. He quipped:
"They ain’t never seen a girl from Joburg."
Here is the full quote tweet:
Fans enter the fray
What followed was pure X chaos, where fans zeroed in on one glaring omission: the word "pretty." Tyla's signature 2024 hit Pretty Girl from Joburg became the unofficial soundtrack to the roast.
@Siphelelempohlo fired off:
"LOL. Siz, you left out pretty. The 'pretty' is very important."
@Hernamenottyla was not letting it slide either:
"Please say the pretty."
@KaMlotshwaa) declared:
"Pretty girl from Joburg."
Not all were memes, though. @Plutonium_Decay kept it real:
"She is representing us well."
Tyla's popular hits
Tyla’s breakout hit Water catapulted her onto the global stage, becoming one of the most streamed songs by a South African artist in history. It earned her international acclaim, charting on the Billboard Hot 100 and ultimately won her a Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance. Its universal appeal, catchy hook, and danceable rhythm turned Tyla from a local sensation into a global star.
Beyond Water, Tyla has continued to prove her versatility with hits like Truth or Dare, Butterflies, and On and On. Truth or Dare in particular has been praised for its emotional depth and clean production, while Butterflies adds a dreamy, melodic layer to her growing discography.
Tyla's interesting fashion sense
Beyond making statements through her music, Tyla also uses fashion to express herself. Briefly News previously reported that Tyla showed up wrapped in something that looked fresh off the ocean floor and the internet was impressed.
