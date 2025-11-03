South African singer Tyla recently made a bold fashion statement at a recent red carpet event

The Grammy-award winning star attended the Glamour UK Women of the Year Awards in London

Fans were impressed by Tyla's look, which was made possible by a renowned fashion designer

Tyla made a bold fashion statement.

Source: Getty Images

Trust Grammy-winning star Tyla to trend for all the right reasons. The star attended the Glamour UK Women of the Year Awards in London, United Kingdom and looked drop-dead gorgeous in her outfit.

According to Harper's Bazaar, Tyla's oyster-covered jacket was designed by fashion designer George Trochopoulos.

The bold jacket came from the London-based designers' Autumn/Winter 2025 collection, and it looked like it was designed for Tyla. The pop-amapiano star took the look to a whole other level as she wore nothing underneath her bolero. She completed the look by wearing a long see see-through skirt and strappy heels.

Check out Tyla's Instagram photos:

What fans have to say about Tyla's look

Social media fans were impressed by Tyla's latest fashion looks, with many admiring her snatched waist,

teddy.tshawana

"It should cost a billion to look this good."

ramon.ni6

"Holly molly all these comments are ai...tf is that dress anyway."

missemmawalsh

"Seeing you up there as a fellow and hearing your story was so inspiring girl."

denis.ee30

"Absolutely spectacular, gorgeous, and very sensual."

tylaxtygers gushed:

"Wearing mussel shells was so iconic."

lovefromlerato joked:

"Waist so non-existent she can fit shades on there."

Tyla speaks on industry battles

It was not all glam behind the scenes as Tyla got candid about how her record label sort of forced her to make bubblegum music. When she made it big internationally, Tyla wanted to stick to what she truly loved doing, but her label was against it.

After signing to Epic Records, Tyla said she got emotional when the label told her to change her music style.

“[Those songs] didn’t feel like me at all. I remember being in my hotel room, and my managers were calling me, ‘Come down, we need to cut the song.’ I was crying and thinking, ‘This is not what I want. I didn’t get signed to do this.’ They had to [coax] me out of that room. But I think that through doing that, I realised how much more I love African music. It made me more persistent in keeping my ideas.”

Tyla names musical inspirations

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla made headlines spoke in a recent interview about the women she admired growing up, naming Brenda Fassie and Lebo Mathosa.

The Water hitmaker lamented the late singers' stardom and infectious music that resonated with her and fellow South Africans. She said that she wanted to be like them.

"I really admired Brenda Fassie and Lebo Mathosa; they were like our pop stars growing up in South Africa. They were successful, and they were rock stars. Their music was just so infectious; it was everywhere, and they were women, it’s something I’ve always wanted to do."

