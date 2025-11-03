South African rising star Tyla celebrated the one-year anniversary of her viral hit, Push to Start ; the track marked a defining moment in her career, catapulting her to international recognition and setting her on a path to stardom

Tyla’s Instagram post showed gratitude for her journey and fans’ support

Fans commented on her post, celebrating with her

Tyla celebrated the one-year anniversary of her hit song ‘Push to Start'. Image: Tyla. Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

South African singer and songwriter Tyla has reached an exciting milestone in her career. The singer is celebrating one year since the release of her breakout single Push to Start.

The song, which became an instant hit upon its release, introduced Tyla as one of the country’s most promising young talents and marked the beginning of her journey to global recognition.

Taking to Instagram to commemorate the occasion the musician, who recently made history, wrote:

"1 year since 'Push to Start' [and] @litchi_hov getting his girl right..."

The post has so far attracted over 100k likes:

Followers celebrate with Tyla

Reacting to the post, fans and influencers alike flooded Tyla's comments section to celebrate her milestone with her.

British fashion illustrator and designer Hayden Williams reassured Tyla, who was recently defended online, commenting:

"Still a tune."

User @lehakweralengau also reassured the multi-award winning star, saying"

"Super iconic!"

More and more fans kept stanning Push to Start, evidenced by their approving comments:

@lifewithdevante said:

"This had me in a chokehold. It feels so nostalgic. Let me go stream some more, just because."

Another user, @legallyvenus said:

"This went 3x platinum in my house!"

@barrybartlet said:

"Definitely one of my all time favourite songs."

One glaring fan, said of the song:

"Iconic choreography, iconic video, iconic everything!"

Who is Tyla?

Born Tyla Laura Seethal on January 2002 in Johannesburg, the musician is today known professionally by her first name.

The 23-year-old's main activities are singing, songwriting, and dancing. She mesmerises stages with her divergent genres of pop, amapiano, R&B (often fused into a style she calls "popiano"), afrobeats, hip-hop, dancehall and deep house.

Tyla’s rise to stardom is a true modern-day success story that is built on talent, persistence, and the viral power of social media.

She began her music career by posting covers and original songs on Instagram, gaining traction on social media platforms like TikTok. Her debut single, Getting Late (2019), blended pop with amapiano, a South African genre. She signed with Epic Records in 2021. Her international breakthrough came with the 2023 single Water, which went viral and earned her a Grammy Award.

Tyla rose to international stardom partly due to the viral power of social media. Image: tyla. Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Tyla shines steadily

Being a relative newbie in the international music arena is not stopping the South African to shine constantly. She has proven that when she tops the charts, it is not merely a temporary feat. Briefly News reported that the global star made special history on the Billboard.

Shortly after that, Tyla became eligible for a platinum certification after the album sold over 1 million units in the United States. This meant that Tyla was the the fastest African act to ever achieve the milestone.

Source: Briefly News