South African Popiano singer Tyla recently reached yet another career milestone

The 23-year-old star's debut album, Tyla, made history by earning a spot on Rolling Stone’s prestigious list

The Water hitmaker has been breaking barriers and making history since she made her debut in the music industry

Tyla reached another career milestone.

South African multi-award-winning singer and songwriter Tyla continues to make her country proud every chance she gets. Recently, the 23-year-old star reached another career milestone.

According to Fakazanews, the talented star who previously met Cardi B's family at an event made history with her debut album, Tyla, which was released in 2024.

The Grammy Award winner's album bagged itself a spot on Rolling Stone’s prestigious list of The 250 Greatest Albums of the 21st Century So Far. The 23-year-old star's project was ranked number 240 on the list. This quickly became the singer's proud moment, even for her fans, as she has always been working hard since making her debut in the music scene.

Rolling Stone’s Mankaprr Conteh praised the Water hitmaker's project and said:

"Tyla I observed the singer using her soft, gentle voice to influence a blend of sensual amapiano and Afrobeats. She also represents hip-hop with Gunna, dancehall with Skillibeng, and Latin music alongside Becky G. By fall, the deluxe Tyla+ edition was enhanced with the raw amapiano track Shake Ah, the highlife-inspired Push 2 Start, and the heartfelt pop song Back To U. While she tours globally, each Tyla+ track retains a piece of her homeland."

Wizkid also secures spot on Rolling Stone list

Tyla isn't the only African artist to make history by securing a place on Rolling Stone's prestigious list of The 250 Greatest Albums of the 21st Century So Far.

Nigerian popular star Wizkid also has his album Made in Lagos was ranked at number 228.

"Wizkid refined his music into a sensuous vibe while exhorting physical pleasure, bolstered by the likes of Skepta, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley (author of the deathless “Welcome to Jamrock”), and H.E.R. They welcome him into Black pop’s global diaspora," Rolling Stone's M.R. said.

Tyla makes history as she secures a spot on Rolling Stone's list.

A look at awards Tyla won

Briefly News previously reported that Tyla was the youngest South African artist to win a Grammy award in 2024. She won Best African Music Performance.

previously reported that Tyla was the youngest South African artist to win a Grammy award in 2024. She won Best African Music Performance. The singer walked away with a whopping three awards at the MTV European Music Awards (EMAs). These are the Best R&B award, Best Afrobeats and Best African Act.

The Pop Amapiano singer and songwriter also got nominated at the SAMAs under four whopping categories: Best Pop Album, Newcomer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year and the International Achievement Award in 2024.

Fans react to Tyla's family home

Briefly News previously reported: Have you ever wondered what kind of house Tyla's family lives in? We finally got a closer look inside the superstar's not-so-humble abode.

With Tyla's career taking her to unimaginable heights, it was no surprise that the singer took her family along to enjoy the fruits of success. While her parents mostly stay at home in Johannesburg, her siblings enjoy the fast-paced life of international stardom, from travelling the world to attending exclusive parties and rubbing shoulders with celebrities.

