Reality TV personality Ratile Mabitsela recently celebrated her firstborn son Thorišo's birthday

The Mommy Club star took to her social media page, gushing over her little man and the amazing qualities he has

Fans and celebrity friends gathered with warm birthday wishes for Thorišo and admired Ratile for doing a great job in raising her kids

Reality TV star Ratile Mabitsela celebrated her son's birthday. Images: ratile_mabitsela, mabitsela_trio

South African reality TV star Ratile Mabitsela's son turned a year older, and she did not forget to celebrate the milestone.

The mother of three, famous for being part of The Mommy Club, celebrated her son Thorišo's 10th birthday on 15 October 2025, with a heartfelt letter to her "lil King."

Ratile marvelled at the bright young man her son has grown to be, admiring his thirst for knowledge and kind-hearted nature.

"You’ve grown into such a smart, kind, and creative young man — Mama’s future scientist, my soccer star, my gamer with the biggest heart.

She expressed profound gratitude and joy in raising him, saying she was incredibly proud of him:

"Watching you grow has been the greatest blessing of my life. You make me so proud every single day — not just for what you do, but for who you are. You’re thoughtful, funny, strong, and wise beyond your years."

'The Mommy Club' star Ratile Mabitsela's firstborn son Thorišo turned 10 years old. Image: mabitsela_trio

Affectionately known as Thori, the 10-year-old is big brother to twins Tumišo (Tumi) and Tlotlišo (Tlotli), who recently celebrated their seventh birthday in February. It would also be their last with their father, who tragically died days later.

Lehlogonolo Mabitsela sadly passed away on 12 February, and while his family continues to navigate their grief, Ratile makes every effort to spend as much time as possible with her kids.

Fans and peers flocked to the comment section, praising Ratile for being a supermom and for the great job she has done raising the Mabitsela Trio.

See Ratile Mabitsela's post below:

Social media reacts to Ratile Mabitsela's post

Online users celebrated Thorišo's birthday with heartfelt messages, all while praising supermom Ratile. Read their comments below:

Reality TV personality Nunurai Mudarikwa wrote:

"Happy birthday, Thori."

The Mommy Club star Jabulile Sande said:

"Happy birthday to Thori. He’s so smart, sweet and kind. May God bless him with more incredible years to come. Chomi, you are doing a great job raising your beautiful trio, and God will always hold your hand in doing so."

khanyisamabece praised Ratile Mabitsela:

"Happy birthday to him. You are doing great, mummy."

Online users praised Ratile Mabitsela for doing a great job in raising her kids. Image: mabitsela_trio

lenoregossmatjie posted:

"Abundant birthday blessings to dearest Thori. May God’s hands cover him always."

dhlamini_bonang_teboho added:

"Ohhhh, man, can we just keep them to this age and they don't grow? Look at this prince, how cute!"

michellepeme cheered:

"So cute! Aah, well done, mommy. Happy birthday, young prince, welcome to double digits. Be blessed with many more."

sitholegomolemo added:

"Happy birthday, Mabitsela J. May our good Lord protect and guide you always, son. Aunty loves you."

The messages serve as an affirmation of Ratile's strength, with several friends praising her for the great job she is doing in raising her beautiful trio, especially considering the emotional context of her husband's passing.

