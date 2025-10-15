South African media personality Khanyi Mbau penned a touching letter to herself on her 40th birthday

The socialite wrote a moving message, reflecting on her journey and resilience, and celebrating her endurance

South Africans gathered in the thousands to celebrate the queen of bling and reflect on her legacy

Socialite and actress Khanyi Mbau wrote herself a touching birthday letter. Image: mbaureloaded

South African actress Khanyisile "Khanyi" Mbau took to social media to honour a milestone in her life: her 40th birthday.

The socialite, famous for her larger-than-life personality and controversial lifestyle, marked the milestone with a moving letter to herself, reflecting on her journey riddled with scandals and luxury.

On 15 October, Mbau looked back on her life and the woman she has become.

"I honour you today in abundance, Khanyisile Mbau. Today, I bow before the vessel. Khanyisile, the body that carried my light, the name that walked through storms, laughter, and silence so that my spirit could learn, burn, and rise."

In the message, Khanyi admires her strength while praising her resilience in enduring some of life's toughest challenges..

She concludes her message with a powerful and deeply emotional affirmation:

"You are my true manifestation and perfect creation. FOREVER THE QUEEN OF BLING."

Khanyi's life and career have been defined by dramatic reinvention, from her highly controversial bling era, short-lived marriage to the late Mandla Mthembu, who was 30 years her senior, to her eventual career success.

She used her notoriety to maintain her public profile, where she transitioned from being solely a socialite to a dedicated media personality, taking on roles in TV and film, from starring on Muvhango to featuring on the hit reality show Young, Famous & African.

Khanyi Mbau reflected on her journey and reinvention on her 40th birthday. Image: mbaureloaded

However, she was never far from the tabloids, with her open approach to cosmetic procedures sparking conversations about the socialite's image.

It is her commitment to her appearance that is emphasised in her post, which features a vintage photograph of Mbau in her prime. The striking image showcases Khanyi's flawless face and diamonds, a visual testament to her status as the Queen of Bling.

Her letter was met with praise and celebratory messages from her adoring supporters.

Read Khanyi Mbau's letter below:

South Africa celebrates Khanyi Mbau's birthday

Online users took to the comment section to honour Khanyi Mbau. Read their comments below.

TV presenter Khanya Mkangisa praised Khanyi Mbau:

"Happy birthday to an icon!"

Reality TV star Jojo Robinson wrote:

"Happy birthday, my twinsies!"

_happysimelane posted:

"We honour you, KHANYISILE MBAU. Light and abundance."

Reality TV star Sorisha Naidoo said:

"Happy birthday, OG!"

Online users honoured Khanyi Mbau's legacy on her birthday. Image: mbaureloaded

Meanwhile, others were shocked to learn that Khanyi was just 40 years old.

lesegohlum_ was shocked:

"The years have gone by. Khanyi is 40?"

Koketso__ said:

"She’s actually quite young."

Q_to_you reacted:

"She's only 40 now? I thought she was pushing her 50s."

5ft1princess was stunned:

"She is only 40? She is literally just a baby."

