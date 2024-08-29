Khanyi Mbau recently gave supporters a life update after getting another facelift

The media personality's bruised face topped trends, with netizens concerned that she was going too far, but Khanyi says she was doing just fine

Mzansi showed love to the Queen of Bling, while others waited in anticipation to see how the results would come out

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Khanyi Mbau gave fans an update after getting a facelift. Images: mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Khanyi Mbau recently underwent another cosmetic surgery and is giving fans updates on her recovery journey.

Khanyi Mbau shares post-surgery update

The Queen of bling and self-love, Khanyi Mbau, recently re-did her face, saying she was growing tired of having to do monthly procedures.

Briefly News reported on her last thread lift, where Khanyi showed off her youthful appearance without having to go under the knife.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Now, after getting a full-face makeover, the media personality showed followers how her face was recovering while she enjoyed a five-star stay at a luxury hotel.

With her face wrapped in tape and a face bandage, Khanyi posted a video wearing sunglasses to conceal her eyes, which were bruised after getting a blepharoplasty to reduce the heavy skin on her eyelids:

Mzansi reacts to Khanyi Mbau's recovery journey

Fans are looking forward to seeing the results and showed love to Khanyi Mbau:

South African media personality, Ayanda Thabethe, said:

"I get it."

thatzamangcobo wrote:

"Watch them copy you Khanyi-sindlela. They're coming."

Mzansi reality TV personality, Mpumi Mops, showed love to Khanyi:

"Wishing you a speedy recovery, my love."

porsha4real posted:

"Happy healing, beautiful."

tina_gumede was impressed:

"The way you live your life minus abantu bazothini syndrome."

humillion_man showed love to Khanyi:

"The highest level of self-love, self-cav, self-care, you only live once."

symply_sanda was excited:

"Oh, my boy, I can’t wait to see the end results."

Mpho Popps throws shade at Khanyi Mbau

In more Khanyi Mbau updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the media personality catching shade from Mpho Popps.

This was during his awkward date with Khanyi's brother, Lasizwe, where the comedian joked about her bleaching her skin.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News