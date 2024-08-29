Khanyi Mbau Gives Update After Another Facelift, Mzansi Weighs in: “Can’t Wait to See the Results”
- Khanyi Mbau recently gave supporters a life update after getting another facelift
- The media personality's bruised face topped trends, with netizens concerned that she was going too far, but Khanyi says she was doing just fine
- Mzansi showed love to the Queen of Bling, while others waited in anticipation to see how the results would come out
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Khanyi Mbau recently underwent another cosmetic surgery and is giving fans updates on her recovery journey.
Khanyi Mbau shares post-surgery update
The Queen of bling and self-love, Khanyi Mbau, recently re-did her face, saying she was growing tired of having to do monthly procedures.
Briefly News reported on her last thread lift, where Khanyi showed off her youthful appearance without having to go under the knife.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Khanyi Mbau's before and after pictures surface amid new face controversy, SA says: "What a beautiful woman"
Now, after getting a full-face makeover, the media personality showed followers how her face was recovering while she enjoyed a five-star stay at a luxury hotel.
With her face wrapped in tape and a face bandage, Khanyi posted a video wearing sunglasses to conceal her eyes, which were bruised after getting a blepharoplasty to reduce the heavy skin on her eyelids:
Mzansi reacts to Khanyi Mbau's recovery journey
Fans are looking forward to seeing the results and showed love to Khanyi Mbau:
South African media personality, Ayanda Thabethe, said:
"I get it."
thatzamangcobo wrote:
"Watch them copy you Khanyi-sindlela. They're coming."
Mzansi reality TV personality, Mpumi Mops, showed love to Khanyi:
"Wishing you a speedy recovery, my love."
porsha4real posted:
"Happy healing, beautiful."
tina_gumede was impressed:
"The way you live your life minus abantu bazothini syndrome."
humillion_man showed love to Khanyi:
"The highest level of self-love, self-cav, self-care, you only live once."
symply_sanda was excited:
"Oh, my boy, I can’t wait to see the end results."
Mpho Popps throws shade at Khanyi Mbau
In more Khanyi Mbau updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the media personality catching shade from Mpho Popps.
This was during his awkward date with Khanyi's brother, Lasizwe, where the comedian joked about her bleaching her skin.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za