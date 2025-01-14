The highly-anticipated reality show Young, Famous and African has launched its new upcoming season

The trailer of the reality TV show's upcoming season three has dropped, revealing all the new faces that will join the cast

The Netflix team shared with Briefly News when the new season will premiere and what is to happen

‘Young, Famous and African’ dropped its trailer. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Netflix South Africa has brought their A-game as they have introduced another show, which will premiere this January.

Young, Famous and African is back on Netflix

A new trailer for the hit Netflix reality show Young, Famous and African has been released, and the drama seems to be heating up.

Some new faces are joining the show: businesswoman and content creator Kefilwe Mabote, Nollywood star Ini Edo, and businessman Shakib Lutaaya.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Season 3 of the Netflix reality show, which launches on January 17, is expected to showcase drama and chaos, pulling back the curtains on fractured marriages, fragile friendships, and fresh connections.

Watch the trailer below:

The Netflix team shared with Briefly News when the new season will premiere and what is to happen.

They said:

"The most epic season yet of the SAFTA-winning Young, Famous & African returns, with season 3 launching on 17 January 2025. This new season promises eight episodes that deliver more jaw-dropping drama, grander parties and explosive exchanges.Old friends reconnect, and new faces join the Young, Famous & African family, bringing more epic ups and downs than ever before. From make-ups to dramatic breakups, all set in the lap of luxury, the season delivers baddies, babies, and everything in between."

Viewers claim Nadia Nakai is intimidated by Bonang Matheba

In a related story, Briefly News reported on fans of the reality series claiming Nadia Nakai is intimidated by Bonang Matheba.

The anticipated second season of Young, Famous & African dropped on 19 May, and fans have been binge-watching the nine episodes. Bonang Matheba was the new addition to the star-studded cast, and her limited screen time got social media buzzing the whole weekend.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News