Khanyi Mbau's boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga, recently celebrated the actress' 39th birthday

The businessman serenaded his lovely lady on her special day and had fans gushing over their sweet romance

Mzansi gathered to send heartfelt birthday wishes to the fabulous Khanyi Mbau

Kudzai Mushonga and Khanyi Mbau celebrated her birthday in Abu Dhabi. Image: mrknations

Source: Instagram

Khanyi Mbau received some princess treatment on her birthday when her boyfriend serenaded her.

Kudzai Mushonga celebrates Khanyi Mbau

The self-proclaimed queen of bling, Khanyi Mbau, recently marked another trip around the sun, and her adoring boyfriend couldn't wait to celebrate his queen.

Taking to his Instagram page, Kudzai Mushonga shared a video singing to his gorgeous partner in a hotel living room overlooking a stunning view in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, at 12 AM.

Kudzai also brought her a slice of cake with a birthday note as Khanyi swayed to the birthday song in a white robe:

"It’s 00:00, 15 Oct. Help me wish my love a happy birthday. Here is to another year of blessings and good health. I love love love you. May God keep giving you many years."

Khanyi responded to her man's post:

"I love you so much, thank you."

Peeps show love to Khanyi Mbau

Netizens gathered to wish Khanyi well on her special day:

gentstyle_world said:

"Happy birthday from us."

nelly.abebreseh wrote:

"Happy birthday, Khanyi!"

dr.lica showed love to Khanyi:

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful woman! You are the luckiest man in the world!"

gugubirds posted:

"Happy birthday, my queen @mbaureloaded. I wish you long life and prosperity, ukhule ukhule. Love you!"

puledi_maphoto added:

"Happy birthday, @mbaureloaded, may this day bring you nothing but blessings."

itsmwacha responded:

"You guys are the loveliest couple; I love watching your love. Happy birthday to the coolest, the beautiful @mbaureloaded."

