Kudzai Mushonga has penned his girlfriend Khanyi Mbau a heartfelt birthday message on his Instagram account

The Zimbabwean millionaire expressed his love to the Young, Famous & African star to mark her special day

His post garnered a flood of birthday messages for the South African media personality from fans

Businessman Kudzai Mushonga and media personality Khanyi Mbau. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Kudzai Mushonga just went all sentimental on his girlfriend Khanyi Mbau's birthday.

Kudzai Mushonga celebrates Khanyi Mbau's bday

The businessman based in Dubai poured out his love for The Wife actress to celebrate her big day.

"I would like to wish a Happy Birthday to my BabyRedHeart❤️❤️❤️. May God continue to give you many more years."

Kudzai expresses his love for Khanyi

Kudzai told the world in an Instagram post how much he adores Khanyi who just turned 38 years old on 15 October.

"I love you to the moon and back. May this day be filled with so much happiness, love and joy. Happy Birthday my Queen"

See the Instagram post below:

SA toast Khanyi's special day

And boy, the sweet message triggered a bunch of birthday wishes from fans of the South African media sensation and bling queen.

Check out some of the comments below:

@cindymaliti1982 said:

"October babies. I didn’t know we were sharing the birthday. "

@thekingofsupercars commented:

"Another trip around the sun, another year of awesomeness! Happy birthday! ❤️"

@dr.licaecaterina stated:

"You are the luckiest man in the world! With such a Queen!"

@ernest_nathi_mdajolwa posted:

"Happy birthday to Khanyi. ❤️The way you love her emphatically, loudly and profoundly it's amazing."

@nikydegrl_cutie wrote:

"Happy birthday age with massive grace."

@serahnoluthando_plugplugseh added:

"Happy birthday to your babe."

@malefanemaleoa said:

"Happy birthday to our glam queen. ❤️"

@miss.mills mentioned:

"Happy Birthday to beautiful Khanyi"

