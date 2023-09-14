Khanyi Mbau's name is currently trending on social media after an old interview of hers surfaced

The media personality was in conversation with broadcaster, Deborah Patta on eNCA where she called Mbau out for being a bad role model

Mzansi is having a field day as online users share their two cents on Khanyi's interview

Khanyi Mbau is facing online backlash after her interview with broadcaster Deborah Patta resurfaced. Images: mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

A clip of Khanyi Mbau's old interview with South African broadcast journalist Deborah Patta found its way to social media and caused a stir among online users. In the video, Patta called Mbau a bad example to young girls, saying she wouldn't want her children to be like her because of the image Mbau had in the media at the time.

Deborah Patta drags Khanyi Mbau

In an old eNCA video shared by MDN News, famous broadcaster Deborah Patta was in conversation with a young Khanyi Mbau at the peak of her popularity.

The ladies addressed Khanyi's influence, where Patta called the media personality out for setting a bad example to young girls.

"You want to be a role model to young girls. Quite frankly, I don't want my kid to be like you."

At the time, Khanyi was married to business mogul Mandla Mthembu and was also an actress. Khanyi was reportedly 30 years Mthembu's junior when they started dating.

She caught the media's attention for the flashy lifestyle she led, being one of the few locals to drive a Lamborghini as well as dating a much older man.

Mzansi recently investigated Mandla's whereabouts as well as his current financial status.

Mzansi weighs in on Khanyi Mbau's interview

Social media reacted to the old video both with shock and amusement at how the interview was carried out between Patta and Mbau:

cnckp said:

"And still nothing to learn."

damnulyin posted:

"Khanyi is a fraud and must be ended now."

Nthabiseng27026 added:

"She created a mess, bona nou slay queens over the show, her legacy is the same of Buthelezi if you ask me."

RealStoneAger responded:

"Why wouldn't she let her finish her sentences? She should have given her a chance to talk! She just rushed to attack her. You have to admire how calm Khanyi remained."

Other users were more concerned about Khanyi's dark complexion:

BrianGMakhanya said:

"Khanyi Mbau before she became Michael Jackson."

baaslong responded:

"In her time b4 she became XXL pale."

NdimNandii posted:

"The only time she looked like her daughter."

MachineCulture2 commented:

"Haibo I thought Khanyi Mbau was born light skin."

caleb_njabulo asked:

"Why is she that dark?"

Source: Briefly News