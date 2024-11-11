Tyla recently sent a shout-out to her supporters after winning big at the MTV EMAs

The singer bagged three awards that night and showed love to the Tygers, who couldn't help but sing her praises

Loyal fans congratulated Tyla on her big win despite recent criticism from some haters

Tyla sent a shout-out to the Tygers after her MTV AMA triumph. Images: tyla

Tyla recently scooped not one but three awards at the MTV EMAs and sent a shout-out to her supporters.

Tyla thanks her fans

Coming from a major win at the MTV EMAs, not to mention a stellar performance, Tyla showed love to her loyal fans for always riding with her.

The Push 2 Start singer scooped three awards for Best African Act, Best R&B and Best Afrobeats categories, riding the wave with her hit song, Water, yet again.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, Tyla sent a shout-out to her supporters, the Tygers, for their love:

"Thank you, Tygers, once again! Y'all are insane!"

Fans show love to Tyla

Of course, her fans flooded her comments with congratulatory messages for their fave, reaffirming their undying support:

yolie6069 alluded to Tyla's Grammy snub:

"When one door is closed, the other one opens. Congratulations, Tyla!"

MazikodeThah wrote:

"If they say Tyla is for AfroBeats, then TYLA FOR AFROBEATS bandla. She’s whatever she wakes up and decides to be. Congra, baby!"

TylaClub showed love to Tyla:

"The Tygers will always have your back; you can bank on that!"

liquidsmoke66 said:

"I’m a proud new Tyger; thanks for being you! I’m absolutely sure I’ll be seeing much more of you in the years to come, clearing up all the awards! Lucky you, and thanks again!"

Siwaphiwe71 responded:

"Tygers, we ate them up! I'm so proud of us, especially with the RNB category. It was tough, but we delivered."

Tyla gets roasted by Americans

In more Tyla updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to several American netizens roasting Tyla.

The singer was called out for promoting her music in the middle of the US elections, and her South African supporters came to her defence.

