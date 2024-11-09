Many South African fans had high expectations for Tyla ahead of the Grammy Awards in 2025 to take place on 9 February

The Water hitmaker previously won a Grammy that cemented her presence in the American music scene

Tyla, The Joy and other African musicians, including Tems, applied for Grammy consideration in 2025

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Tyla has been in the winning lane internationally. The Grammy award-winning artist who bagged the first-ever Best African Music award was expected to scoop up some more accolades in 2025.

Tyla did not get any Grammy 2025 nominations along with other SA artists and she congratulated Nigerian singerTems. Image: Amy Sussman / Marc Piaseck

Source: Getty Images

The singer of the new hit Push 2 Start was a big winner in South Africa, winning four SAMAs. Tyla applauded her peer, Tems, who also applied for various categories for Grammys 2025.

Tyla not nominated for Grammys 2025

Tyla's self-titled debut album did not receive any Grammy nods. Her body of work was considered in the R&B category but was not nominated. Tyla's first album was submitted for Best R&B Album and Best Progressive R&B Album.

Tyla congratulated Tems on receiving three Grammy nominations. The Nigerian artist was nominated for Best African Music Performance, Best Global Music Album, and Best R&B Song. See their interaction below:

SA artists fail to land Grammys

Other South African artists who had applied for Grammy consideration also failed to earn nominations. The Joy Choir worked with Doja Cat submitted applications in various categories but was not able to make it. TiToM and Yuppe also failed to get nominated for any Grammys.

SA discusses Grammy nominations

Online users felt that Tyla's Grammy applications could have been clearer. Many argued that Tyla was more suited for the Pop music genre. Read the comments below:

@PLMscouting speculated:

"Tyla's team messed up the categories."

@sabelostorm said:

"Tyla wanted it wayawaya."

@Khanyisanelo2 wrote:

"They did Tyla so bad."

@Crasythings wrote:

"Musa, you want our enemies to be happy. You don't post such."

@imnotpopbase raved:

"This is insane becuase tyla has been working hard."

@buffys declared:

"Grammys hate pretty talented women."

alexis ʚɞ

@tylaaura remarked:

"They hate pretty girls fromJoburg."

@kodstrangeer argued:

"Tyla worked very hard this year, and the impact of her debut album was great. I hate this ceremony!"

@tylaspriority was hurt:

"She was so robbed, and it hurts my soul."

Tyla excited to be performing in South Africa

Briefly News previously reported that Tyla has announced her homecoming! The Water hitmaker will pay her South African fans a visit, but the peeps can't keep calm.

Grammy award-winning star Tyla announced her return date to South Africa. An excited Tyla took to X (Twitter) to announce that she will be performing in South Africa this year.

The popular new IT girl has been visiting a few countries and giving out fire performances. It has been a while since she performed in Mzansi, so the hype is understandable.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News