It's never a dull day with Tyla and her sisters, and their conversations can go from 0 to 100 real quick!

Tyla and Sydney chat in old video

Having become a global pop sensation, many people are still curious about Tyla's come-up and who she was before the glitz and glam.

As more throwback videos of the singer continue to be discovered on the internet, including her old singing videos, one fan, johannesma5426, found a clip of what seemed to be a YouTube video by Tyla's sister, Sydney.

In their "Things guys do that girls hate" video, Syd can be heard explaining how she hates it when guys grab her bums, and Tyla's big sister senses went off:

"Who grabbed your cheeks? Someone grabbed your cheeks?"

Sydney went on to ask her sister if no one had ever grabbed her bum:

"There's like nothing to grab. What are you gonna grab? More bone?"

Mzansi reacts to Sydney and Tyla's video

Netizens are hysterical at the sisters' video:

missodessa was in stitches:

"The way she says 'They're gonna grab more bone.'"

Carol1mcs laughed:

"The concern on Tyla's face!"

WHERESMONET admired Tyla:

"She's so real."

rkivesnuts quoted Tyla:

"'You're gonna grab my whole bone,' yoh!"

reese_wtheheat posted:

"Oh, I love my people!"

TheRichyVerse shot his shot:

"With all due respect, I’m willing to grab whatever you have, Tyla."

Tyla cries after MTV EMA win

In more Tyla updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer bursting into tears after winning at the MTV EMAs.

She admitted that she didn't think she would win, and fans believed all the negative comments from the haters were starting to get to her:

madamfaithn said:

"Poor baby. All the negative talk about her must be taking a toll. Y'all need to stop harassing this girl."

