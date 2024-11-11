The South African Pop Amapiano singer Tyla had fans gushing over her look at the MTV EMAs

The Grammy award-winning singer paid homage to the late iconic singer Aaliyah at the awards

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions, and some applauded Tyla for honouring Aaliyah

Tyla paid homage to Aaliyah. Image: Taylor Hill

The South African talented singer and songwriter Tyla recently amazed many netizens as she paid homage to one of the best American singers to have lived.

Earlier on, the Grammy award winner was spotted at the MTV EMA Awards red carpet dressed up like the late Aaliyah. An online user @tylasgirl posted pictures of the two stars on their Twitter (X) page and captioned them:

"Tyla pays homage to the iconic Aaliyah."

See the images below:

Fans impressed by Tyla honouring Aaliyah

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Tyla paying homage to Aaliyah, and some were even impressed by the singer. Here's what they had to say:

@RelatableBae7 commented:

"She is also down to earth like her, Aaliyah must be proud of her."

@THE___INSIDER responded:

"She's building her career on paying homages!! No identity or authenticity whatsoever."

@angrry_gee replied:

"Tyla is doing amazing job...that girl is the best we have now."

@arabiyabot wrote:

"From what I understand, Lee Trigg was the one who came up with the original idea of wearing the dress, but they put her aside, saying that they won’t make Tyla wear the dress, but then they hired another stylist (?), and she wore the same dress that Trigg suggested."

@Drunken_Tailor mentioned:

"She does look stunning."

@himanshu_30gg said:

"Tyla's tribute to Aaliyah is a beautiful nod to the enduring influence of a true R&B legend."

@jadepienaa92378 tweeted:

"Beyonce about to be real mad when she sees this."

