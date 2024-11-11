Thando Thabethe bared it all in a saucy picture of herself on social media recently

The controversial Musa Khawula posted a picture of the personality half-naked on his Twitter (X) page

Many netizens had mixed reactions to Thando Thabethe's saucy picture on social media

Thando Thabethe trended on social media. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Thando Thabethe had some fans drooling over her hot body on social media after a picture of her went viral.

Thando Thabethe's saucy pic trends on X

The South African radio presenter and businesswoman Thando Thabethe became the talk of the town after a saucy picture of herself went viral on social media.

Recently, the reality TV star bared it all in a picture of herself half-naked. The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared the image on his Twitter (X) page.

He captioned the picture:

"Thando Thabethe x Thabootys."

See the picture below:

Netizens have mixed reactions

Shortly after the picture was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to Thabethe's photo. Here's what they had to say:

@Naytholo commented:

"The older they get the more meat they show."

@Penelope_Makala responded:

"I would really like to work for Thabootys."

@by_greatest said:

"Where do we draw the line? Your dignity is priceless., especially for someone with a secured bag."

@ItsTheeYZee wrote:

"These old ladies, they really like getting naked online."

@phestahiver responded:

"Imagine being an owner and still having to get naked; these people are fronting; there is no way a real founder has to show buns like this."

@banele_cnah replied:

"She is too old for this nonsense."

@LoverofBeautyT questioned:

"Haibo Thabooty still active?"

@FrameForgeFilms said:

"She is probably single and unhappy."

What you need to know about Thando Thabethe

Thando Thabethe is a versatile South African actress, radio DJ, television host, and entrepreneur. Raised in Johannesburg with her siblings, Sanele and Sibusiso Thabethe, Thando faced a tragic loss when her father, a businessman, took his own life when she was just 13.

She completed her high school education at Mondeor High School and pursued a BCom in Accounting at the University of Johannesburg, where she graduated in 2011.

