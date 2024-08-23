South African media personality Thando Thabethe recently bagged a new brand deal

The reality TV star posted a video of herself announcing that she was now the ambassador of 10Bet SA

Many fans and followers flooded the star's comment section with congratulatory messages

Thando Thabethe is the new ambassador of 10Bet SA. Image: @thando_thabethe

Source: Instagram

The forever gorgeous Thando Thabethe recently bagged a new deal with a brand, and she excitedly shared the news with her fans and followers.

Thando Thabethe is the new 10Bet SA ambassador

The owner of Thabooty, Thando Thabethe, recently shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers.

The 947 radio presenter and DJ announced on social media that she had bagged a new brand deal with 10Bet SA as their brand ambassador. Thabethe posted a video of herself being welcomed to the Live Games and Online Sports Betting company.

she wrote:

"Cats out the bag. Super excited to join the @10betza family!"

Watch the video below:

The Live Games and Online Sports Betting company also posted about Thando Thabethe joining their family on Instagram.

They captioned the clip:

"Look who it is! Arriving in style 10bet is thrilled to announce the addition of Thando Thabethe to the 10bet gaming family. Where she will bring her signature style and enthusiasm to connect with fans and players alike #ForTheBettor."

See the post below:

Fans congratulate Thando Thabethe

Many netizens congratulated the radio personality on bagging a new seal. See some of the comments below:

Minnie Dlamini congratulated the actress:

"Congartulations my girl. Can’t wait to play."

michellehenriquescolborne wrote:

"Welcome to the team."

jamain_d said:

"Congratulations."

thapelo_shata responded:

"Congratulations Ntokazi."

hlomukanomsa replied:

"Congratulations QUEEN."

