Thando Thabethe launched a fluffy pyjama range, expanding her popular Thabooty line

Mzansi, including stars Natasha Thahane, Salamina Mosese, and Anele Zondo, approved and praised the stylish, warm PJs

Social media users expressed excitement and eagerness to purchase the comfy pyjamas

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Thando Thabethe is all about securing the bag. The actress and media personality recently announced the latest addition to her popular Thabooty range, and Mzansi has already given its stamp of approval.

Thando Thabethe has announced the launch of her fluffy pyjamas. Image: @thando_thabethe

Source: Instagram

Thando Thabethe launches pyjama range

Move over Kim Kardashian, Thando Thabethe now has the best pyjama range in town. The star had the huns who love to look stylish even at home, jumping with joy when she announced her fluffy pyjama range.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Unstoppable Thabooty star shared pictures rocking the fluffy pyjama range. If the pictures she shared are to be believed, the PJs look warm and cosy. She captioned the post:

"And we are LIVE‼️‼️ Shop the brand new @thabootys “Cozy Pjs” These are so warm and fuzzy & comfy and are made from the finest Sherpa Fleece Fabric. Available from sizes Small- XLarge. Worldwide Shipping Thabootys.com."

Mzansi approves of Thando Thabethe's new pyjama range

Social media users are rushing to get their hands on the comfy pyjamas. Stars, including Natasha Thahane, Salamina Mosese and Anele Zondo, all said they loved the set.

@salaminamosese said:

"Love this."

@anele_zondo commented:

"For this weather bandla."

@natasha_thahane added:

"I need!! "

@phumla_mpungose wrote:

"The problem is that I would rock these in broad day light."

@zanelepotelwa added:

"I’m been looking for something EXACTLY like this."

@lungarrh added:

"Unisex or not, I'm getting them "

Ntando Duma's daughter Sbahle moves SA to tears as she celebrates her business' 1st anniversary

Briefly News previously reported that it has been a year since little Sbahle launched her beautiful hair salon, Sbahle Siyakhula. The milestone was marked by a grand celebration attended by Sbahle's loved ones.

Popular media personality Ntando Duma's daughter Sbahle's business is growing, and we couldn't be more proud of her. The star recently left her fans chopping onions when she shared a video from the grand first anniversary celebrations.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News