South African dancer Bontle Modiselle spiced up the Nyaa Nyaa TikTok dance challenge

The choreographer is on vacation in Spain, and she and two other ladies gave the dance their own flare

Netizens approved of it and said she killed the dance, while others are pleading with her to do another challenge

One thing about Bontle Modiselle, she got moves for days! The South African dancer gave her rendition of a dance and peeps could not get enough of her.

Bontle Modiselle takes on trending TikTok challenge

Popular South African dancer Bontle Modiselle took part in the Nyaa Nyaa TikTok dance challenge. The star is currently on vacation in Spain, and she was joined by two other ladies who helped her give the dance their own unique flare.

"NYAA NYAA - the Spain way," she captioned the video and then tagged the other dancers.

Mzansi reacts to Bontle's video

Netizens all agree that Bontle Modiselle killed the dance. There was a notable number of people who pleaded with her to do another challenge, the viral Bucking challenge.

dat_zim_girl shared:

"Haaayiiii Bontle you owe us a bucking challenge."

Steen said:

"Killed the this yohh."

Hlumelo added:

"Only bucking challenge that we want, you never give us!??"

Oliwia Ratyńska added:

"We ate, no lie."

Endurancegrand shared:

"Spectacular women."

user1778473344447 mentioned:

"Love you always but I haven't recover that you didn't do Bucking challenge."

Nwabisa Sukwana mentioned:

"For all those who watched this more than five times let’s all gather here."

Leratos added:

"That lady with ripped shorts is underrated though, yerr."

ritazulu shared:

"Bontle is the one few people id like to see tap into the DJ space. She's already a great performer and would honestly take the world by storm."

