Felo Lee Tee is beaming with pride after his hit song Yebo Lapho pulled amazing numbers on the Apple Music charts

The celebrated Amapiano star expressed gratitude to his fans over this achievement and thanked them

Netizens gave Felo Le Tee his crown for being a talented Amapiano music producer

One thing about Felo Lee Tee, he has hits for days. The Amapiano music producer is known for delivering club bangers, and his latest offering, Yebo Lapho, is no different. The star collected another win and he is proud.

Felo Le Tee's 'Yebo Lapho' is doing amazing things on the Apple Music charts. Image: @feloletee

Amapano banger Yebo Lapho does wonders on Apple Music

Talented musician Felo Le Tee has every reason to be beaming with pride. He has yet another hit under his belt. The star worked with a list of talented musicians on the hit song Yebo Lapho.

The Amapano jam recently pulled amazing numbers on the Apple Music charts, landing him in the top number 1 spot.

On the song, he worked with Scotts Maphuma and Thabza Tee DJ and featured Maphorisa & Djy Biza. Felo Le Tee said:

"Yebooow Appula!! Dankie siyabonga.Yebo Lapho has been featured on Africa Now with @nandi_madida and we are grateful."

Mzansi reacts to Felo Le Tee's post

The talented Amapiano star shared excitement over this achievement and thanked his fans for their support.

In response to the post, Netizens gave Felo Le Tee his crown for being a talented Amapiano music producer.

tbo_za said:

"Best song to drop this year."

marco_seleka gushed:

"Where's Grootman In this video? Fire track though! Yebo Lapho."

buhleswegga added:

"Yabona this one mfana Felo Tee. Namasimba dawg I love how you perform the song when u playing it ay Namasimba kaw."

