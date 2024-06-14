US award-winning artist Chris Brown did a popular South African dance during his 11:11 tour

The superstar incorporated the viral amapiano Tshwala Bam dance moves into his dance routine

Chris Brown has always shown a great interest in Mzansi dance moves and the amapiano culture

Chris Brown once again showed off those epic dance moves. This time, he gave an ode to a popular South African dance move, making his love for the amapiano culture known.

Chris Brown effortlessly did the ‘Tshwala Bam’ dance on his ‘11:11’ tour. Image: @chrisbrownofficial

US star Chris Brown does Amapiano TikTok challenge

The award-winning singer and rapper Chris Brown is still busy with his much-talked-about tour, 11:11. In a trending video clip, Brown did a popular South African dance as the crowd cheered him on.

Chris Brown effortlessly incorporated the viral Amapiano Tshwala Bam dance challenge into his routine.

X user @DonaldMakhasane nicknamed the star and gave him a South African surname because of his notable admiration for the country's dance culture. He captioned his video:

"Chris Brown Mthembu continues to take South African dance moves to the world."

Netizens show love to Chris Brown

Mzansis is very fond of Chris Brown. The reactions to the video were positive, and many people made jokes about him making his grand homecoming.

Chris has always shown a great interest in Mzansi dance moves. In his hit music video for Sensational, featuring Nigerian singer Davido, Chris Brown did the Hamba Wena dance and the Tobetsa.

@FOREVERMATWALA joked:

"I understand why everyone envies SA; I’d be mad, too."

@KhoanyaneSamuel stated:

A "Living legend" career needs to be studied, such as an artist, performer, actor, dancer, singer, rapper, etc. He's been on for two decades solid, consistently."

@555rr added:

"I would give anything to see this man just once more."

@ThereGoTerry stated:

"You know what I notice about these concert clips. The audience goes crazy for his old stuff AND his new music! Being 20 years into your career and still having people interested in your new music, HE is loved."

Jennifer Hudson learns Tshwala Bam dance moves from a young SA boy

In a previous report from Briefly News, US TV host Jennifer Hudson learned the famous Tshwala Bam dance moves.

The Spotlight hitmaker had a young South African guest on her show who taught her the viral dance in some easy steps, and the results amazed Mzansi.

