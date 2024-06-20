Jailed Kwaito rapper Sipho 'Brickz' Ndlovu performed on 16 June with a prison choir, and the video went viral

The convicted rapist joined forces with The Worship Sounds of Leeuwkop Correctional Centre Choir

The video of the performance went viral, and it sparked some differing views from netizens

Brickz kicked off his Gospel music career with a performance at a church in Fourways on Sunday, 16 June 2024.

Brickz's Youth Day performance with a church choir sparked mixed reactions online. Image

Source: Twitter

Brickz kick starts Gospel career with prison choir

Convicted rapist Brickz, real name Sipho Ndlovu joined a prison choir to perform at the Grace Point church in Fourways. Their performance went viral on social media and took place on Youth Day.

The Kwaito rapper and The Worship Sounds of Leeuwkop Correctional Centre Choir gave their rendition of a classic South African Gospel song.

The video was posted by X user @MDNnewss; watch it below:

Mzansi shares thoughts on Brickz performing a Gospel song

The video clip went viral, attracting many mixed reactions. Some assume that he has changed his image, while others speculate that he is looking to get an earlier release.

Brickz is currently serving a 15-year sentence at the Leeuwkop Maximum Facility.

@kaMalambule argued:

"I mean, who can judge you after you have accepted Jesus into your life. Only His Father will judge him."

@Blaq_Mannequin said:

"He can sing shame yena."

@M_B_U_G_A argued:

"You will find out that he falsely accused."

iamnel asked:

"So, is he a changed man now?"

@novah153 argued:

"He has served his time and paid his dues. He will get his 2nd chance because he won't be punished forever. I hope he has learnt his lesson and is rehabilitated!"

@FitMandisa said:

"Parole on his way."

Source: Briefly News