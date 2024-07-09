Media personalities Somizi Mhlongo and his best friend Moshe Ndiki are currently on holiday

The besties are having the time of their lives in Ibiza, Spain, and they even shared funny videos

One of the videos, which left netizens chuckling, was of them pretending to be homeless and asking for donations

Somizi Mhlongo and his best friend Moshe Ndiki decided to ditch the winter cold in Mzansi and go on holiday to Ibiza.

Somizi Mhlongo and Moshe Ndiki were vacationing in Ibiza. Image: @somizimhlonog, @moshendiki

Source: Instagram

Moshe and Somizi on holiday in Spain

Best friends Somizi and Moshe are living the dream life. They opted to pack their bags and go on vacation. The two have been sharing some cool video content, causing trouble in Ibiza, Spain.

They even shared some funny videos where they pretended to be homeless street beggars asking for donations.

The videos were shared by @MDNnewss, see them below:

Mzansi reacts to videos of Somizi and Moshe in Ibiza

Somizi and Moshe often display friendship goals after the radio personality recently visited Moshe Ndiki's twin sons. During the visit, Somizi lauded Moshe and said he was a great father.

Reacting to the video, netizens were left green with envy as they wish they could visit a serene place like Ibiza during Summer.

Luu_Matinjwa said:

"Why are they mentioning South Africa besihlaza terrrrr."

@The_A_Wagon

"They are living large."

@ta_marah7 shared:

"Imagine asking for a donation for Africa, but you wearing a Gucci."

@Yolly16680 laughed:

"Are they seriously collecting a donation for Africa?"

@CoomoMonau said:

"Please come back home Minister Gayton has an announcement to make."

@SageisAfrican joked:

"That is how I represent South Africa when I’m outside the country."

@umbaliwethus said:

"Stay that side because wow, in South Africa we are dying of cold."

Somizi hails Moshe Ndiki for his numerous wins in 2024

In a previous report from Briefly News, celebrated media personality Somizi Mhlongo showed love to his best friend, Moshe Ndiki, earlier this year.

The star celebrated Moshe Ndiki's multiple wins he had bagged for the year 2024 on his Instagram page. Moshe Ndiki shared information about his new hosting gig on Ready Steady Cook SA with Briefly News.

