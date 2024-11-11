Tyla got emotional and cried after collecting several wins at the recent MTV EMAs

The singer bagged three awards and, despite her popularity, said she didn't think she'd win

Fans were in their feelings, sending Tyla comforting messages after receiving constant backlash from haters

Tyla got emotional after her MTV EMA wins. Images: tyla

Tyla couldn't hold back her tears after bagging multiple wins at the MTV EMAs.

Why did Tyla get emotional?

Coming from bagging three wins at the MTV EMAs, Tyla was so overcome with emotion while posing with her awards that she began to cry.

The singer has had a rough rise to superstardom and had to navigate the haters and constant "industry plant" allegations.

Having faced backlash from Americans, not to mention her recent snub at the Grammy Awards, it appears the negativity may have gotten to her, and the singer says she didn't think she would win anything at the EMAs.

Twitter (X) user OlivyaQueen shared a video of Tyla taking pictures with one of her awards before breaking down in front of paparazzi:

"I didn't think I would."

Fans show love to Tyla

The Tygers were in their feelings and affirmed their fave:

SunBirdZAKH said:

"Oh, baby girl, you did it, and no one can take your hard work and well-earned achievements from you. We are so proud, nana."

Nomaswazi_11 wrote:

"I'm glad that the universe blesses her even after every setback and snub. She’s so young for the bullying she’s had to endure by simply being herself and working."

EniafeMomodu posted:

"Americans have been so mean to this girl, sending her so much love."

madamfaithn defended Tyla:

"Poor baby. All the negative talk about her must be taking a toll. Y'all need to stop harassing this girl."

