South African, internationally acclaimed singer Tyla wowed many fans at this year's Met Gala

Many netizens gushed over the Grammy Award winner's clean yet simple look on social media

Netizens flooded the comment section with their complementary messages and reactions to the singer's dress code

Singer Tyla nailed her Met Gala 2025 look. Image: Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

One thing about the South African Pop-Amapiano star Tyla is that she always understands the assignments when it comes to dressing up and exceeding expectations at these exclusive events.

Tyla nails her Met Gala look

Social media has been buzzing since the announcement of the Met Gala 2025, and Tyla's look has been one that many netizens were looking forward to seeing, as she always dresses to kill.

Recently, Billboard posted some sizzling pictures of Tyla's look.

Netizens gush over Tyla's Met Gala look

Shortly after the pictures were shared on social media, many fans flooded the comment section with complementary messages, and others gushed over Tyla's stunning look.

See some of the comments below:

@svenwontmiss complimented:

"Everything about this look is perfection."

@PortiaP82876 said:

"What a gorgeous woman."

@gushana13 wrote:

"Tyla was spotted leaving the hotel with the sheets from the bedroom. The maid was unable to get them back."

@orynthiableu commented:

"Looks like she’s wearing a duvet cover…"

@swarivoningo replied:

"At least she got something on, but why this duvet?? She ate!"

@ilikevegies responded:

"CHOP! OH My Lord, this dress looks like it wasn’t made to fit her. And the hair is a choice that was made."

Netizens debated over Tyla's Met Gala 2025 look. Image: Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

What you should know about the 2025 Met Gala

The Met Gala is the biggest night in fashion, with celebrities partnering with designers to serve some unforgettable looks.

The 2025 edition of the Met Gala will be held on Monday, 5 May, under the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” The Met Gala is held annually at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, and is attended by over 450 guests, but names are never confirmed.

Guests can secure a ticket to the Met Gala through an invitation from a fashion house or an organisation, in which case they will be dressed by the designer.

According to The Cut, tickets to the 2024 edition of the Met Gala cost $75,000 each, which was a significant hike from 2023’s $50,000. This year’s tickets are expected to cost much more than 2024. Tyla and Doja Cat are scheduled to co-host a star-studded 2025 Met Gala Afterparty in New York.

Tyla shows off her cooking skills

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa has given Tyla’s cooking skills the thumbs up after she made pap, chutney and boerewors for British Vogue.

The Water hitmaker, who recently signed an international brand, Nike endorsement deal, is Vogue’s March cover star. Tyla recently put her culinary skills to the test for the fashion magazine. The Push 2 Start Grammy Award singer left netizens in stitches after she pulled out maize meal from her handbag.

Source: Briefly News