“Haibo, I Can’t”: SA Cracks Up As Rihanna’s 2025 Met Gala Look Spotted in Mzansi

The 2025 Met Gala sparked a massive wave on social media, with many South Africans mimicking the looks from their favourite celebs

An individual in Mzansi had the nation cracking up in laughter over his look, which he copied from the singer and businesswoman Rihanna

Comments poured in from online users who were amused by the gent's antics and poked fun at him

Rihanna's 2025 Met Gala look was spotted in Mzansi, leaving South Africans amused.

Source: Getty Images

Rihanna's 2025 Met Gala ensemble has captivated fans across the world, with images of her striking look circulating widely across social media platforms. One gent in Mzansi decided to recreate the look with his own take that left South Africans in a fit of laughter.

Man recreates Rihanna’s 2025 Met Gala look in SA

The Barbadian superstar's appearance at the prestigious event has not only set fashion circles abuzz but also resonated deeply with Mzansi's style enthusiasts.

Fashion's biggest night took place on May 5th 2025, with the theme "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," and the billionaire made a memorable entrance in a custom Marc Jacobs outfit. Her attire featured a black cropped woollen jacket, a wool bustier bodysuit, a black pinstripe wool tailored skirt with a bustle, a polka dot satin cravat, ankle chain pumps, and a hat designed in collaboration with Stephen Jones. This outfit not only showcased her impeccable fashion sense but also highlighted her baby bump, as she revealed her third pregnancy with partner rapper A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna's fashion statement at the Met Gala prompted an individual in South Africa to recreate the look. In the TikTok video shared by @wechijandukwa1, which shows the gent jumping over a wall as he ran through the streets of Mzansi dressed like the Savage Fenty owner.

The clip went on to become a hit, leaving many people on the internet amused by the guy's hilarious antics.

Watch the video of the man recreating Rihanna’s Met Gala 2025 look in Mzansi below:

SA jokes about man's Rihanna Met Gala look

People in South Africa were thoroughly entertained by the guy's look, which mimicked Rihanna's look for the 2025 Met Gala.

Wesleytmandandara said:

"Manje, why is Rihanna walking so fast?"

SisonkeN20 added:

"South Africa hasn't been the same since COVID."

Ladyjane wrote:

"This can only happen in South Africa, can I get ameeeeen?"

Daveboykie expressed:

"Yoh the way I laughed now! The first second I really thought it was Riri."

Precie cracked a joke, saying:

"Rhianna, your speed is on Pro Max."

Strawberrylips commented:

"Seems like Rihanna is rushing to the hospital to go have the baby."

User replied:

"Haibo, I can't."





