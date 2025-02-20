Barbadian singer and businesswoman Rihanna recently marked another year around the sun

The Love on The Brain hitmaker celebrated her birthday as she turned 37 years old on Thursday, 20 February 2025

Many netizens flooded social media with birthday and celebratory messages for the multi-award-winning singer

Barbadian singer Rihanna celebrated her birthday. Image: @Dia Dipasupil/Samir Hussein

The multi-award-winning Barbadian singer, businesswoman and actress Rihanna recently marked another year around the sun.

The Fenty cosmetic brand owner celebrated her birthday as she turned 37 on Thursday, 20 February 2025. Many netizens flooded social media with their celebratory messages for the star.

Fans wish Rihanna a happy birthday

Shortly after it was announced on social media that the Love on The Brain hitmaker was celebrating her special day, many fans and followers celebrated the singer. Here's what they had to say:

@SONGE7O said:

"She almost had a terrible birthday."

@SchaefferK27 responded:

"Everyone listen to at least 2 Rihanna songs today ✨ Happy birthday queen."

@thee_Sbonga replied:

"She almost had a bad birthday if the verdict had gone the other way."

@RockIsFebiiie wrote:

"Every time see it’s Rihanna birthday I always remember that it’s Kurt Cobain birthday as well lol."

@refilwemosoma mentioned:

"Unrelated but I’m so glad she’s one of the people who’ve never had anything done on their body: nose, ass, etc., etc."

Kelly Rowland celebrates her 44th birthday in style

Another international February baby who celebrated her special day was the renowned singer and actress Kelly Rowland.

Recently, the Mea Culpa actress celebrated her birthday in style as she turned 44 years old on Tuesday, 11 February 2025. Rowland shared some sizzling pictures of herself with blue balloons on her Instagram page. Shortly after the former Destiny's Child group member shared on social media that she had turned a year old, many of her fans and followers flooded the comment section with birthday wishes.

What you need to know about Rihanna

Since breaking into the music scene in the 2000s, Rihanna has grown to become a global powerhouse. Her influence has gone beyond music, and she is now a sassy businesswoman, influential fashion icon, and, most recently, a national hero in her home country of Barbados.

The star was born on 20th February 1988 in Saint Michael, Barbados and grew up in Bridgetown, Barbados. Her mother, Monica, is an African-Guyanese accountant, while her father, Ronald Fenty, is an African-Irish warehouse supervisor. She has two brothers, Rajad and Rorrey, and three step-siblings from her father’s side. Their parents divorced when she was young.

Barbadian singer Rihanna turns 37. Image: Dave Benett

Rihanna roasted over her karaoke performance.

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that multi-award-winning artist Rihanna was recently roasted for her karaoke performance in New York City eight years after her last album.

Videos of the Lift Me Up singer performing at the Girls Love Karaoke event went viral on social media on Sunday. The mom-of-two got dragged after performing her hit songs Needed Me and S*x With Me.

