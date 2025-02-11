The American singer and actress Kelly Rowland celebrated another year around the sun

The star shared some sizzling pictures of herself on her Instagram page, announcing her birthday

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section wishing the American star a happy birthday

American singer and actress who made headlines previously for scolding a female security guard at the Cannes Film Festival, Kelly Rowland marked her special day as she announced on social media that she has spent yet another around the sun.

Recently, the Mea Culpa actress celebrated her birthday in style as she turned 44 years old on Tuesday, 11 February 2025. Rowland shared some sizzling pictures of herself with blue balloons on her Instagram page and captioned them:

"Well here we are, 44."

Netizens wished Kelly a happy birthday

Shortly after the former Destiny's Child group member shared on social media that she had turned a year old, many of her fans and followers flooded the comment section with birthday wishes, here's what they had to say:

Refilwe Modiselle said:

"44 Wherrrrrreeee @kellyrowland! More like Dirty 30 maybe. Happy birthday beautiful, may God continue to fill your cup with abundance, grace & mercy. May 44 truly bring double in all aspects. Keep being a light in the world. The Modiselle sisters love you always & forever."

Thando Thabethe wished the star a happy birthday:

"Shuuuuuu, happy birthday Kelly."

therealdemej wrote:

"Happy birthday beautiful! “Kelly Karaoke” is happening in Delta tonight in honour of you. We love you down #rowlandstones."

carayarose responded:

"AIN’T NOBODY POPPIN NONE OF THOSE BALLOONS CAUSE WHEW. 44 never looked better. Happy Birthday, Kelly!"

American actress Jessica Alba replied:

"Happy Birthday Kelly!!!! - you are gorgeous inside and out! Wishing you the best year yet!"

LA LA wrote:

"WOOOOOOOWWWWWWWWW THIS THIS AND MORE THIS. GO BEST FRIEND!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!! I can’t stop staring at these pictures!!! OMG."

