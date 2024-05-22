American singer and actress Kelly Rowland made headlines on social media after the stunt she pulled

A video of the former Destiny's Child member scolding a security guard at the Cannes Film Festival went viral

It was also said that Kelly was scolding the female bodyguard because she was aggressive towards the singer

Kelly Rowland scolds security guard at Cannes Film Festival

Mea Culpa actress Kelly Rowland made headlines on the internet after she became the talk of the town for winning the Tshwala Bam dance challenge.

Recently, a clip was leaked of Rowland scolding a female security guard at the Cannes Film Festival, who had said something to the star, leading to the former Destiny's Child member telling her off.

It looked like the singer was ticked off, and according to Daily Mail, an insider said that many icons complained about the security guards being aggressive towards them:

"The people who are assigned to helping stars walk the red carpet were being aggressive and Kelly was trying to ignore it."

@ourhermitage posted the video on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"We have a video! Do we have lip readers?"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Many netizens reacted to the video after they watched it. See some of the comments below:

@mystic_k9 wrote:

"Now Solange would’ve had some shoes in the air by now."

@taqkii said:

"That security guard had no idea who she was rushing off the red carpet. The disrespect…"

@WetKissesB responded:

"She was stepping on her dress and aggressively trying to move her along."

@AylahA1x responded:

"The lady was all up on her and then stepped on her dress. Nothing more aggravating then someone hurrying you along when you’re already moving."

@S_M_MMB replied:

"That woman couldn't stop herself. Even when the other people seem to tell her to stop, she continues all the way to the end following Kelly and team. Annoying."

@AmyraNz commended:

"I believe that for some reason of a delay in timing and logistics, she had to do quickly while her dress prevents it and she did not have the same time as the others to pose in front of the photographers. And the lady must have told him to hurry in the wrong way."

