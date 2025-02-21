South African Afro-Soul songstress Zamajobe Sithole excitedly announced that she was opening a food and music spot

The singer announced this accomplishment on social media just as she turned 40 on Wednesday, 19 February 2025

Sithole posted the video of her food and music spot, which she is still under construction, on her Instagram page

South African female musician are winning this year, and we are here to witness all of their winnings.

Recently, the veteran Afro-Soul musician Zamajobe Sithole excitedly announced on social media that she is opening a new food and music spot, though the actual opening date is still unknown.

Sithole also mentioned that this new spot was a gift to herself for her 40th birthday, as she celebrated it on Wednesday, 19 February 2025.

She posted a video of the spot, which is still under construction, on her Instagram page and captioned it:

"40th Birthday present to myself. Doors opening soon. God guide me in this next chapter of my life. Ndawo Yami Buy and braai by Zamajobe Today is my birthday, it’s my birthday."

Zamajobe Sithole celebrates 20 years in music industry

Just before deciding to start her own business, Zamajobe commemorated 20 years since she dropped her successful work for the first time in April 2024.

She marked the success of her 2004 debut album and single, Ndawo Yami. She hit the road as a celebration on 24 May 2024, where many of her fans and followers got a chance to see her perform her hit single once again.

More ERA stores to open, DJ Zinhle eyes Witbank

DJ Zinhle was also one of the women in the industry who are expanding their empire as on Valentine's Day, she opened her newly renovated ERA store at the Pavilion Shopping Centre in Durban.

During her interview on Kaya 959, she expressed excitement over the success of her brand, which is in its 10th year, which allows her to expand. However, more stores are on the horizon as DJ Zinhle announced that she is eyeing Highveld Mall in Witbank next.

"We’re hoping to expand to another location. We’re looking at Highveld Mall in Witbank," she was quoted saying.

Speaking about the success of her company, the Umlilo hitmaker said the last three years have seen nothing but growth. Now, they are looking to branch out to a more colourful brand, swaying away from their usual "conservative" theme. This is an effort to increase the brand's visibility to attract more customers.

BBMzansi star Terry Treasure opens 1st skincare store

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that the former Big Brother Mzansi star Terry Treasure, whose real name is Gugu Refiloe Bonga, was one of the influencers who excitedly announced on social media that she had opened her first store, which is mainly for skincare.

Speaking to Daily Sun, Terry Treasure shared with the publication how the brand started and also what inspired her to pursue opening a skincare business.

