Grammy-award winning singer Rihanna recently fuelled the pregnancy rumours once more

The Barbadian star was at a grocery store in West Hollywood, and when the paparazzi managed to get a closer shot at her, she was seen hiding her belly

Fans of the Love On The Brain hitmaker are more than convinced that she might be expecting her third baby with her bae A$AP Rocky

A new video of Rihanna shopping fulled pregnancy rumours. Image: Samir Hussein

Source: Getty Images

Is Rihanna expecting her 3rd baby?

Billionaire singer and businesswoman Rihanna once again had fans' hopes up by fuelling pregnancy rumours. This week, the Love On The Brain hitmaker went grocery shopping at Bristol Farms in West Hollywood. The paparazzi and a few fans were waiting for her to exit the store.

The star, who has been facing pregnancy rumours for the longest time now, seemingly tried to hide her belly away from the paparazzi's prying eyes. However, this further fuelled the rumours of a third pregnancy.

The X video was posted by @fetyxawge:

Rihanna is a proud mother of two children, RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers, and she shares the kids with her rapper boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. At a red carpet event, she gushed over the rapper's fatherly skills, saying their kids are obsessed with him.

“It is a turn-on. It is just like, wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving dad. And my kids are obsessed with him. I’m just a background actor, I am an extra. Yep! It happens! It doesn’t matter if it’s girls or boys; they love their dad differently, and I love to see it,” she proudly said.

She further teased her kids for not having a forehead as big as hers. “The only thing I imagined was probably the forehead on RZA. Riot does not have it. I am like, ‘Wait, are you sure [this is my baby]?’ You cannot lose this thing!”

Riri recently clapped back at a fan who said her kid's names are terrible.

Rihanna and her baby had two kids. Image: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Instagram

Why fans suspect Rihanna is pregnant

Fans of the singer are trying to figure out if she really is pregnant or not.

@Godschildrzk is convinced:

"She is indeed expecting."

@Indigo873 noted:

"Pregnancy aside, it must feel so uncomfortable to have paparazzi follow you to the market."

@cryptobaddie1 shared:

"Goals. Make money and go full traditional wife mode."

@SheritaWillia17 was excited:

"She definitely looks pregnant! Yay!"

@kamille36774 is also convinced:

"She is definitely pregnant. I have seen that belly rub and little waddle. She’s so cute."

@EugeneSmilez stated:

"Honestly, I hope it’s a girl."

@LilBit071213 joked:

"She came out with only a baguette, looking around the store like what else do I want.. lmaoooo RihRih, ain't no hiding it girl we know you're expecting!"

Are A$AP Rocky's grandparents South African?

In a previous report from Briefly News, fans were shocked to find out that A$AP Rocky has South African ties. His maternal grandparents migrated from Mzansi to the United States of America.

Netizens reacted with excitement, joking about being related to Rihanna’s children and calling for traditional rituals to welcome them.

