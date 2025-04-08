“Dad Looks Like Kenny Kunene”: SA Curious As Rich Daughter Shops for Supercar

A young woman who comes from wealth shared a video of her and her father shopping for luxury vehicles

The woman, Avannia, showed many supercars she could choose from, including a R7 million Jaguar

After giving TikTokkers a glimpse of her father, some thought the man was the well-known figure Kenny Kunene

A woman casually went luxury car shopping with her dad, who people thought resembled businessman Kenny Kunene. Images: @avannia.winter

Some people can only dream of calling a supercar their own. One young lady didn't have to dream when she went supercar shopping with her father and showed the range of expensive options.

Luxury vehicles to choose from

While the TikTokker, Avannia, uploaded the video on her account a few days ago, she noted that it was recorded in December. Nevertheless, she showed app users the stunning luxury vehicles she and her dad could drive home.

Avannia shared that the first car an unknown dealership had shown them was a McLaren 520S.

"I wasn't really feeling it because we had a 720S in the past."

They then spotted a Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera, which didn't get a thumbs-up because it wasn't a convertible.

Next, they checked out another Gallardo followed by a Lamborghini Urus, G-Wagon and a G-Class which excited Avannia, who pointed out the vehicle had a TV and LED lights.

Last on the list was a Jaguar wirth R7 million, which sported a bow on top.

Avannia didn't reveal which car they purchased but noted in her post's caption:

"Got the grey one."

Take a look at the cars in the TikTok video below:

Car-shopping experience wows Mzansi

Hundreds of online community members rushed to the comment section in awe of the family's riches. Some also thought the young woman's father was famed businessman Kenny Kunene, who is known for flaunting his wealth.

Kenny Kunene is also a politician, supporting his longtime friend and Patriotic Alliance leader, Minister Gayton McKenzie. Image: Gallo Images

@sirmashiloane asked Avannia:

"Is your dad single?"

@kwazi_zondo pointed out to the public:

"The dad looks like Kenny Kunene."

@leleee.m wondered in the comments:

"Don’t you have brothers? Does your dad have interns in the same industry under the age of 26? Girl, help us."

@katlehokomape19 humorously told the online community:

"I went there, and the dealership didn't have air conditioning. That's why I settled for a Toyota Tazz."

@prettty.unique got a few laughs when they shared with app users:

"My dad still fights for his R2 change when buying bread."

After watching the video, an appreciative @sipho_ntethe added in the comment section:

"Just a really good reminder for me to open my textbook and continue studying. Thank you."

