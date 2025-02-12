“This Car Is Hot Like Fire”: Toyota Corolla Giving Supercar Vibes, SA Adores the Body Kit
- Petrolheads across Mzansi gathered in awe at a supped-up Toyata Corolla that looked like a speedy supercar
- The vehicle in the pic isn't the normal car seen on streets, but what appears to be a concept rendition of what it could look like
- South Africans were amazed by how the sleek-looking whip looked, with one person referring to it as an absolute masterpiece
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
South Africa's car fanatics gathered in amazement at some pictures of a customised Toyota Corolla posted on X. The car has some minor features seen on the normal version of the vehicle such as the lights and bits of the grill, with the rest being completely different.
Petrolheads across the country
X user @MrMbulazi_SA shared the pics online which quickly got the attention of petrolheads across the country, who couldn't help but be impressed by the sleek rendition of the classic car. The wide body kit and massive rear diffuser make it look like it's ready for a race track.
See the cool-looking car below:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
SA's need for speed
South Africa has a massive car culture scene in different parts of the country. It's difficult to live your life in a city without hearing the sound of an engine revving up and a car speeding by. A drive around Sandton will lead many to see Porches and other luxury cars.
Luxury isn't the only thing to be found in South African cities. Many folks across Mzansi have turned their normal cars into impressive and stylish driving machines. South Africans adored the pics of the Toyota, with only positive things being said about it.
Read the comments below:
@mshekeshek said:
"@MercedesAMG was seen shaking."
@Monterra10_10 mentioned:
"Ouiii, this is clean."
@_onomeous posted:
"I love this Ride 😍"
@Its_Jennymore shared:
"I love this mechine like mad*"
@Malome_TT commented:
"Toyota isn't playing this time around."
@engrcheco said:
"Now Toyota is taking these cars on another level."
@abena_yao mentioned:
"This car is hot like fire."
More car stories from Briefly News
- Briefly News previously reported that one man in Mzansi captured the attention of many after he showed off his stunning vehicle, which he purchased.
- A man shared his strong opinions about manual cars, sparking a spirited debate among netizens.
- A woman's car ownership celebration has touched hearts across social media as TikTok creator @mandyyndlangisa, known for her content on personal growth and travel, shared the touching moment she received her new Haval Jolion Pro.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Siphesihle Z Luthango (Editor) Siphesihle Luthango is a human interest writer at Briefly News. He has a strong background in digital media and storytelling. Graduating cum laude in Journalism and International Studies from Monash South Africa (2018-2020), he has worked across various platforms, from online news and business reporting to digital marketing and content creation. He has written for The West African Times (2021), and Floww (2023-2024) writing human interest and business stories. Siphesihle has expertise in multimedia journalism, SEO, and digital marketing. Email: siphesihle.luthango@briefly.co.za