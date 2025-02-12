Petrolheads across Mzansi gathered in awe at a supped-up Toyata Corolla that looked like a speedy supercar

The vehicle in the pic isn't the normal car seen on streets, but what appears to be a concept rendition of what it could look like

South Africans were amazed by how the sleek-looking whip looked, with one person referring to it as an absolute masterpiece

South Africans loved the customised Toyota Corolla, with many dishing out praise for it. Image: @MrMbulazi_SA

South Africa's car fanatics gathered in amazement at some pictures of a customised Toyota Corolla posted on X. The car has some minor features seen on the normal version of the vehicle such as the lights and bits of the grill, with the rest being completely different.

X user @MrMbulazi_SA shared the pics online which quickly got the attention of petrolheads across the country, who couldn't help but be impressed by the sleek rendition of the classic car. The wide body kit and massive rear diffuser make it look like it's ready for a race track.

SA's need for speed

South Africa has a massive car culture scene in different parts of the country. It's difficult to live your life in a city without hearing the sound of an engine revving up and a car speeding by. A drive around Sandton will lead many to see Porches and other luxury cars.

Luxury isn't the only thing to be found in South African cities. Many folks across Mzansi have turned their normal cars into impressive and stylish driving machines. South Africans adored the pics of the Toyota, with only positive things being said about it.

Read the comments below:

@mshekeshek said:

"@MercedesAMG was seen shaking."

@Monterra10_10 mentioned:

"Ouiii, this is clean."

@_onomeous posted:

"I love this Ride 😍"

@Its_Jennymore shared:

"I love this mechine like mad*"

@Malome_TT commented:

"Toyota isn't playing this time around."

@engrcheco said:

"Now Toyota is taking these cars on another level."

@abena_yao mentioned:

"This car is hot like fire."

