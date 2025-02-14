An upset gent confronted a lady frying amagwinya near some toilets in a clip that had SA talking

The woman eventually went away from the camera to avoid embarrassment from the angry customer who had quite the bone to pick

Netizens sided with the dude with some saying that they don't buy from street vendors anymore and would make some themselves

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A man confronted a woman about cooking near a toilet and SA agreed on the act. Images: izusek, Ekaterina Demidova

Source: Getty Images

Having your food prepared in poor conditions can be anger-inducing, and one gent had a first-hand experience after seeing amagwinya being prepared next to some toilets. South Africans were quick to side with the disgruntled man.

Questionable cooking methods

X user @B_shene_A shared the clip online which brought about a lively discussion on poor eating conditions and cooking methods in the comment section. The clip shows a lady preparing the food in a fryer with some buckets next to it. The toilet is situated a few meters away from the fryer.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

An awkward encounter

For the rest of the video, the man continues his confrontation, scaring the lady off to the back so that the camera doesn't catch her. He continues to ask probing questions about how someone could cook in such conditions.

South Africans agreed with the man rejecting food because of the poor conditions it was cooked in. Image: skynesher

Source: Getty Images

South Africans didn't disagree with what the man was saying and shared similar opinions about food preparations.

Read the comments below:

@Nomagugu_xo said:

"Lol that’s why I make them at home."

@ZamakonkeK mentioned:

"I just prefer cooking for myself now."

@Sbusiso_Rza commented:

"I'm quite particular about where I buy my food from. To be honest, I don't purchase food from shops that aren't regulated by the food inspection department."

@iamblackmyth posted:

"But seriously this is so wrong."

@Bongs_Mahlangu shared:

"Yah neh… Behind the scenes ziyabuya."

@KaybeeM56 said:

"That means I have to be careful next time."

@JamesChego9 mentioned:

"Where do people get the guts?"

More food stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a hard-working street food vendor, Sisi Hlama made waves not only in Marabastad for her incredible braai and much-praised food but also online, where visitors to her stand have shared their admiration, leaving many eager to support her.

previously reported that a hard-working street food vendor, Sisi Hlama made waves not only in Marabastad for her incredible braai and much-praised food but also online, where visitors to her stand have shared their admiration, leaving many eager to support her. The rising cost of living has put immense pressure on many South African shoppers, with food essentials becoming increasingly expensive and stretching household budgets.

A selfless man warmed hearts after personally delivering McDonald's meals to children in hospital rooms, ensuring each child received a special treat.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News