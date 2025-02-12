“Who Laid Those Eggs?”: Low Price of Eggs Takes Mzansi by Surprise

South Africa's economy has often been likened to a rollercoaster with its fluctuating cost of living, especially when it comes to food

One surprised social media user shared on X, formally known as Twitter, the low price of eggs at a local grocery store

The price for a tray of eggs left many South Africans heading to the comment section in disbelief and scepticism

Many people were surprised to see the price of eggs at a well-known store. Images: Fidelis Simanjuntak, LaylaBird

Source: Getty Images

The rising cost of living has put immense pressure on many South African shoppers, with food essentials becoming increasingly expensive and stretching household budgets.

That's why people were in disbelief when a local grocery store sold a tray of eggs at a surprisingly reasonable price.

Woman shows low egg price

Using the X handle @Bongs_Mahlangu, a local woman took to the social media platform to show Mzansi the price of a tray of eggs she saw at Spar.

According to her post, the store sold 30 medium-sized eggs for R50, a price rarely seen for the popular source of protein.

Take a look at the picture posted on X below:

A local store charged R50 for a tray of medium-sized eggs. Image: @Bongs_Mahlangu

Source: Twitter

Low price of eggs stuns Mzansi

After seeing the price, some local social media users responded with scepticism, while others compared the price to other stores.

@felicia_arnolds shared with app users:

"Hai, I'd be very scared because this is not make sure."

@Thabiso_Dibaba told people about their experience:

"In early January, I got two trays for R90 at Pick n Pay, meaning one tray was R45."

@Lwazi1818 humorously wrote in the comment section:

"A couple of months ago we had a shortage of chickens. Who laid those eggs?"

@xplawbug said to the online community:

"It's R75 on our side. Thank goodness I rarely eat eggs."

@tumzillion added in the comments:

"As long as they are not genetically modified, then good."

@dumisani668 shared their predictions with the public:

"From next month, they will go back to R90."

