“Good Quality”: Mzansi Woman Plugs Shoe Deal, 4 Pairs for Just R200, SA Raves

A babe showcased stunning shoes being sold at an impressive price which left SA amazed

The TikTok video gained massive traction online and Briefly News takes a look at the store which she name-dropped

People in Mzansi loved the hun's plug as they headed to the comments section gushing over the footwear

A woman sparked a massive buzz in South Africa after she shared a plug for four pairs of shoes for only R200.

A woman showcased an impressive shoe deal in South Africa. Image: @pali_onketsang

Source: TikTok

Shoe plug: 4 pairs for R200 in Mzansi

The post quickly went viral, with many fashion lovers eager to find out where they could score the budget-friendly footwear.

While taking to her TikTok account under the social media handle @pali_onketsang the young hun showed off all the stunning high heels she came across in the store. She went on to unveil the name of the shop which was Selfast located in Johannesburg.

@pali_onketsang raved over the shoes while taking to her TikTok account saying:

"Shoes galore."

Everything Mzansi needs to know about Selfast

Selfast is a South African clothing brand offering affordable women's fashion, including clothing, shoes, and accessories. It also offers weekly new styles, free shipping, in-store shopping, and online shopping with nationwide delivery. Selfast is headquartered in Durban, Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Take a look at the video of the shoes below:

SA loves the woman's shoe hook-up

Fashion lovers flooded the comments section, praising the hun for plugging them with an affordable way to stay trendy. While some questioned the quality, others were just excited to get more for less.

Curvy Queen said:

"Can we see the shoes slower, please?"

Noksss shared:

"I swear some of their pairs, have extra fingers that pinch your feet. But some are good quality. thanks for the plug."

Yolanda Mabala replied:

"I knew this was Selfast before I saw the shop name! I love this store so much."

Carmen Muller inquired:

"Do they have one in Cape Town?"

Paybee commented:

"My favourite store."

A woman in Johannesburg unveiled an impressive shoe plug in a TikTok video. Image: @pali_onketsang

Source: TikTok

South African women plug Mzansi with shoes

Briefly News previously reported that one woman in South Africa raved about stunning shoes she found in Mr Price, and she took to social media to show them off.

previously reported that one woman in South Africa raved about stunning shoes she found in Mr Price, and she took to social media to show them off. A young lady shared an impressive plug with netizens going wild in the comments section.

One babe saved many women in Mzansi their pennies as she flexed an impressive plug for the huns.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News