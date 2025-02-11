“Good Quality”: Mzansi Woman Plugs Shoe Deal, 4 Pairs for Just R200, SA Raves
- A babe showcased stunning shoes being sold at an impressive price which left SA amazed
- The TikTok video gained massive traction online and Briefly News takes a look at the store which she name-dropped
- People in Mzansi loved the hun's plug as they headed to the comments section gushing over the footwear
A woman sparked a massive buzz in South Africa after she shared a plug for four pairs of shoes for only R200.
Shoe plug: 4 pairs for R200 in Mzansi
The post quickly went viral, with many fashion lovers eager to find out where they could score the budget-friendly footwear.
While taking to her TikTok account under the social media handle @pali_onketsang the young hun showed off all the stunning high heels she came across in the store. She went on to unveil the name of the shop which was Selfast located in Johannesburg.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
@pali_onketsang raved over the shoes while taking to her TikTok account saying:
"Shoes galore."
Everything Mzansi needs to know about Selfast
Selfast is a South African clothing brand offering affordable women's fashion, including clothing, shoes, and accessories. It also offers weekly new styles, free shipping, in-store shopping, and online shopping with nationwide delivery. Selfast is headquartered in Durban, Kwa-Zulu Natal.
Take a look at the video of the shoes below:
SA loves the woman's shoe hook-up
Fashion lovers flooded the comments section, praising the hun for plugging them with an affordable way to stay trendy. While some questioned the quality, others were just excited to get more for less.
Curvy Queen said:
"Can we see the shoes slower, please?"
Noksss shared:
"I swear some of their pairs, have extra fingers that pinch your feet. But some are good quality. thanks for the plug."
Yolanda Mabala replied:
"I knew this was Selfast before I saw the shop name! I love this store so much."
Carmen Muller inquired:
"Do they have one in Cape Town?"
Paybee commented:
"My favourite store."
South African women plug Mzansi with shoes
- Briefly News previously reported that one woman in South Africa raved about stunning shoes she found in Mr Price, and she took to social media to show them off.
- A young lady shared an impressive plug with netizens going wild in the comments section.
- One babe saved many women in Mzansi their pennies as she flexed an impressive plug for the huns.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za