“I Couldn’t Even Pretend”: Mzansi Lady Boggled by Exaggerated Egg Prices While Grocery Shopping
- One lady tried to get into her influencer bag and secure a great life for herself and her family in 2025
- She attempted vlogging in a grocery store but could not keep up with the scripted version as she reacted to the exaggerated egg prices
- Social media users were floored by her uninterrupted and raw reaction, which they discussed in the comments
Food prices in South Africa keep increasing while salaries keep decreasing and social relief grants remain the same.
The cost of living has been one of the biggest and most debilitating issues faced by many people in Mzansi.
Mzansi lady boggled by exaggerated egg prices
Grace Mondlana inspired aspiring content creators with her excellent 2024 wrap and shared her wealth attained through brand collaborations. Penelope Shiba followed in Mondlana’s footsteps and picked up her camera to document her grocery shopping experience.
Shiba was a natural until she saw the price of eggs highlighted on a red and white board at Pick n Pay. Her jaw dropped to the floor, and it took her a while to pick it up again as the shock made it hard to process her reality.
One tray cost R100, which threw her off the edge and stopped filming her vlog:
“I couldn't even pretend to take them.”
Watch the video below:
Mzansi reacts to lady’s epic vlogging fail in viral TikTok
Social media users were floored by the ambitious lady’s honest reaction and commented:
@kaMadela🤍✨ begged:
“Please continue vlogging, but focus on reacting to the prices.”
@Gomolemo.zii explained:
“This was me yesterday when I was doing my groceries. Guys, everything is expensive. Don’t visit people's houses.”
@Dream.girl pointed out:
“Girl eggs are awfully expensive. I bought half a dozen for R23. I was shocked.”
@BIG M loved the realistic reaction:
“No, because real. These prices are ridiculous.”
@No_nhle was a fan of the lady’s reaction:
“Please continue vlogging and showing us your reactions.”
@Tebatso Ngoetjana said:
“I’m so sorry, but this is real. Continue; you are doing great.”
