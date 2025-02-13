A retail worker shared the sad outcome of her electrical engineering pursuits with netizens who deeply empathised with her

The employee follows a trend showcasing people's initial plans relative to where they currently are in life

South Africans knew too well about what the woman was going through with many offering some support

A retail worker shared how her electrical engineering studies went pear-shaped and SA knew her pain. Images: mathombeniomuhle/ TikTok

Source: TikTok

Life doesn't go as planned sometimes and a retail worker who shared how her electrical engineering pursuits were going knew too well. The lady shared a clip showing how her life had turned out relative to what she planned it to be with many understanding what she was going through.

Dreams of a better life

TikToker mathombeniomuhle shared the snap online which follows a trend of people showing what their plans were initially and what their lives turned out to be. Within the clip of a still image, mathombeniomuhle can be seen in her retail uniform.

See the pic below:

The land of unemployment

The lady in the video isn't the only one facing problems. Many South Africans face crippling unemployment and a lack of opportunities to make a better life for themselves. Compared to the country's statistics, the woman is at least fortunate to have a job.

Many South Africans face unemployment. Image: Peter Dazeley/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans deeply resonated with the woman, with some sharing their on tales of sorrow. Read the comments below:

@ZiyandaSammyDlamin said:

"This trend is breaking my heart 💔"

@Manjalosi_Success mentioned:

"This is better than asking for a favour and then he blocks you 😭"

@ModiegiMatau commented:

"Then they will be asking if are you applying 🙄 Like really how can she not apply!!! she is just there's no luck yet."

@N D I L E 🌸 posted:

"I saw you the other day umuhle njan😍😍😍"

@Mee2 shared:

"I was also studying electrical 😭 But now I'm at Checkers 😊"

@Mangcolosi ❤️ said:

"I was also at PnP I couldn’t take it xem 😭resigned because I got SGB post."

@socks mentioned:

"Let's also try learnership and apprentice route in order to get where we want good luck in every post you applying for🙏🙏"

