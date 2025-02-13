A young pilot created an unforgettable memory when he took his father on his first flight as a qualified pilot, capturing the emotional journey on camera

The content creator, who regularly shares his aviation adventures, documented his father's awe-struck reactions as they soared over scenic landscapes

South African social media users were touched by the heartwarming father-son moment, with many praising the pilot's achievement

A young man shared a video showing how he took his father out flying for the first time. Images: @pilotshawndouglas

A heartwarming moment between father and son unfolded in the skies when content creator @pilotshawndouglas shared footage of his father's first time flying with him as the pilot. The video captures the special milestone as the young aviator showcased his skills while treating his proud father to breathtaking aerial views.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Pride takes flight

The footage shows the young pilot navigating the small aircraft while his father, visibly impressed, records the scenic views on his cellphone. The content creator, who regularly shares his flying adventures on social media, couldn't hide his pride as he captured this significant moment between them.

Becoming a pilot in South Africa requires dedication and specific qualifications. The journey can begin as early as age 15, with aspiring pilots needing to complete various licenses, including Student Pilot License (SPL), Private Pilot License (PPL), and Commercial Pilot License (CPL). The career path offers promising prospects, with experienced pilots potentially earning up to R3.7 million annually.

Social media reactions

@bonniqwa praised:

"Congratulations on your prestigious achievements!🙏😇🙏 Don't lose sight of who you are & how far you have come!"

@ROMAN inquired:

"Dis nou baie a-ma-zing... Wat n gift om so te vlieg. Hoeveel kos dit as ek mag vra."

@Jason b commended:

"Beautiful... I love it. Well-done young man."

@Vince Terry Matthews encouraged:

"Making your dad proud... Keep doing what you are doing."

@Zoelfa noted:

"Congrats he looks very relaxed and confident in you. Well done"

@THE ANSWER shared:

"That is an honour to fly with your dad! He can be proud of you. 🥰"

