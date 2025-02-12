MacG was not impressed with Errol Musk's responses during a call on 'Podcast and Chill'

Errol Musk was interviewed for the second time on 'Podcast and Chill' about his son's tweets and other trending issues

Sol Phenduka agreed with MacG's view about Errol Musk and explained why Elon's dad might be out of touch with reality

MacG slammed Errol Musk following his responses during an interview on Podcast and Chill. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images, Podcast and Chill/YouTube

Source: UGC

Podcast and Chill co-host MacG had no kind words for Elon Musk’s dad, Errol Musk after his second interview on the podcast. The episode was emotive, as MacG’s co-host, Sol Phenduka, also put Errol Musk in a tight spot with his questions and, at one point, even asked Elon’s dad to shut up.

MacG blasts Errol Musk after 'Podcast and Chill' interview

During Monday’s episode of Podcast and Chill, MacG and his co-hosts called Errol Musk to get his views on his son’s tweets among other trending issues. Errol Musk defended his son’s views that there’s a white genocide in South Africa. He said:

“Elon hasn't said anything bad about South Africa. Not at all. He's just said that you can't target people on any kind of racist law. That doesn't mean white on black or black on white. He's talking about anyone so it's not just one way it's always he doesn't want any of this stuff anymore and he doesn't want any group to be target(ed) with racist things.”

After the call with Errol Musk, MacG was far from impressed with the former engineer's views. He said:

“That old man sounds delusional man.”

Sol Phenduka agreed with MacG. He explained that Errol is out of touch because he's friends with rich black politicians or former politicians, who probably benefitted from the unjust Black Economic Equity (BEE) laws.

“You know like the other time remember how he told us about how Matthews Posa had visited him. That's his friend and when he says a lot of black people know are wealthy. Those are the likes. Politicians or former politicians who have now gone into business. He's so out of touch and he lives in a white area [Langebaan],” Sol Phenduka.

To his credit, Errol Musk facilitated the call between his son and President Cyril Ramaphosa. However, South Africans were not impressed that President Ramaphosa had called Elon Musk after his tweet criticising the Expropriation Act.

Sol Phenduka backed MacG's view about Errol Musk. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images, Podcast and Chill/YouTube

Source: UGC

Julius Malema claps back at Elon Musk

Errol is not the only Musk trending for their controversial views. His son and the world’s richest man Elon Musk recently courted the ire of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema after he called for sanctions to be imposed on him.

This was after Mario Nawfal took to his @MarioNawfal X (formerly Twitter) account and shared a video where Malema declared that the EFF would cut the throat of whiteness. The clip then showed former Black Land First (BLF) president and MK Party Member of Parliament Andile Mngxitama violently speaking against white people.

In response to the video, Elon Musk called for Julius Malema to be stationed and labelled an international criminal. Musk posted:

“Immediate sanctions for Malema and declaration of him as an international criminal!”

Briefly News previously reported how Julius Malema clapped back at Elon Musk following the tweet. The EFF president did not hold back and had some choice words for Elon. He called the tech billionaire a racist, spoiled brat and a beneficiary of Apartheid.

Source: Briefly News